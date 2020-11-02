Just accept defeat over Bill 10

We are better off with vast constituencies than living under a Bill 10 rearranged Zambia.
Inonge Wina says those who shot down Bill 10 should not, from now onwards, complain about the vastness of constituencies. Who cares? We have lived with these vast constituencies for 56 years but we are still there.
Bill 10 was like a poisoned chalice. They wrapped Bill 10 in nice cloth to conceal its evil intentions.
The main purpose of Bill 10 was to secure Edgar Lungu in office and keep the Patriotic Front in power for a very long time.
And certainly, Inonge was not the schemer of Bill 10 – she’s not cut for that type of thing. She was just a courier or messenger. But she’s not new to such roles. Many may still remember what roles Inonge was made to play in getting Edgar installed as Patriotic Front leader and presidential candidate in the 2015 presidential election that followed Michael Sata’s death.
What Inonge and her colleagues in the Patriotic Front must accept is that their scheme to deceive the Zambian people has failed. And since, for them, everything hinged on getting Bill 10 through, it’s time to start preparing for exit from government. They have no further business in government.
Such a big failure in civilised societies and among decent people would necessitate the resignation of government. But we know that Inonge and her league can’t do that – they don’t have sufficient moral integrity and courage to do that.
