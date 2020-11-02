October surprise: the secret Trump-Obama conversations continue

“Obama, hello there. We haven’t spoken for sometime,” thundered President Donald Trump through Obama’s cell phone number (212) 2008016.

“What is wrong with you white people? Who’you calling, Obama? I have told you to call me either Barack or President Obama, Donald,” answered Obama forcefully.

“Give me a break, Obama, okay! You have been calling me ‘the Donald’.” “Anyway, I am on the campaign trail, Donald, to unseat you. You have been a disgrace to American values and to American democracy and race relations in this country. I didn’t want to get involved in this election but we can’t leave any chances of you sneaking in like you did against Hillary. Donald, you shook up the world with that one. I should have instead unleashed my secret weapon, Michelle, to run against you. You know, she could have beaten you hands down.”

“Ha, Obama, you have just brought about the subject that I called you about. The topic of secret weapons. This one I call the ‘OCTOBER SURPRISE’. Do you know what it is? Mitch McConnell talked about it recently.” “No, I don’t know what it is but shoot so that I hear and get going on the mission to unseat you and put you out of your misery and American albatross,” stated Obama.

Trump is heard yelling obscenities at Mellania who Obama can hear telling Trump that he was a loser and holding her own in returning fire with fire and Mellania hauling back insults at Trump. Obama felt embarrassed and no sooner had he hung up the cell phone than it rang again.

“Obama, we should switch wives. Mellania wanted to talk to you and when I refused she started up cursing. Does Michelle swear at you? Your woman, Obama, is some secret weapon boy. But, though I feared to run against her, I could have beaten her. Can you imagine that Mellania tells me she was going to vote for her instead of me. She talks about female power a lot. Now she tells me she will vote for Kamala Harris.”

Obama looked at his watch. “Donald, please hurry. I need to go and give one of the best speeches ever against you. And please, cut down on your racism. You continue to sound like an African dictator or African minister or African paramount chief spewing tribalism. Donald, I didn’t know you pay attention to these you call ‘shithole countries’ and imbibe their tribal politics. These are the United States of America. Ever since Strum Thurmond died, we don’t preach racism in these US of A.”

Trump started off even before Obama finished. “That is the problem with you educated uppity Blacks. You should thank me for enlightening the world that these your US of A are not that democratic. You whip up racism like African dictators, ministers pastors and paramount chiefs do and people stop thinking and start doing as I say. Have you heard of these voodoo politics of ‘do as I say’? Obama, my constituency is like a zombie nation. They can not abandon me no matter what I do or how I behave. Do you think an African dictator preaching tribalism can be abandoned by his tribe? I will pull this thing off, Obama, like I did in 2016.”

Obama couldn’t get in a word as Trump continued to speak: “you know Obama, I have opened up the world’s eyes to the pomposity and hypocrisy of so-called American democracy. Look what kind of democracy is this that one man Mitch McConnell denied you the opportunity to appoint a Supreme Court justice eight months before your Presidency ended when Scalia died. And yet the same man, one man has gotten me to appoint a third justice within a week before the elections? That is the secret weapon, the October surprise that I was calling to tell you about.”

“Even then we knew Hillary would not win. A white man was going to win and that white man, a Republican would appoint the next justice. I have appointed three justices to the Supreme Court in four years while you only appointed two in eight years. In lower courts you appointed about 52 two per cent while I have appointed about 90 percent. Where does power reside in the US of A, Obama? The judiciary is the secret weapon of white power particularly the Supreme Court. African dictators learnt from us regarding the judiciary. It is also their secret weapon.”

Obama was listening. “Keep talking, Donald. You are not as dumb as you look. You can make some sense from time to time. Look here, Obama, I am a genius. It is a monumental achievement for me to convince you that I’m a genius.”

“DONALD, I didn’t tell you that you are a genius. I simply stated that you can make sense sometimes, not always. But go on.”

“I told you, Obama, during our first conversation years ago that there is little democracy in your US of A. This whole country is based on secret white power. It is run by secret societies. It is run by white men. I hope you reveal in your book how as a Black man you came to rule this country. In 2008 you were supposed to lose to McCain. It was not supposed to be you winning. In 2012 stupid Romney was supposed to hand you a defeat. Even a white woman is not invited to the table. Look at what happened to Hillary. She was supposed to win, right poor woman. She is still shell-shocked four years later. Not many people understand the in-built limitations of so-called American democracy. Look even you Obama can’t unravel it. It is in-built to benefit inner-core white power. How is it that Hillary got the popular vote and beat me by three million votes and still lose the Presidency! But we have the white man’ s secret weapon of the electoral vote. This secret white power doesn’t extend to white men who are outsiders.”

“Do you know why Al Gore lost in 2000 even though he beat George W Bush in popular vote? Gore despite being white doesn’t belong to the inner sanctum of white society. Bush does. Bill Clinton doesn’t either, but like you, he employed an irresistible secret weapon of charm and Ivy-League education. There are a number of secret weapons you can use in America, predominant of which is white privilege and belonging to inner power white secret societies. I read a lot, Obama. I went to an elite Ivy League school, the Wharton School of Business. Even in Africa they have it. They call it Tribal Privilege.”

“In Kenya, your tribe the Luo, despite being bright may never rule. There is Kikuyu tribal privilege and their allies like the Kalenjin. I read a lot, Obama. I was put on earth to expose American hypocrissy. We are no better than these intriguing shithole countries.”

Obama’s head was spinning. How did Trump get all this stuff? “Obama, there is little democracy in America. Why do you have two chambers? The House of representatives and the Senate? How come the President can veto popularly enacted legislation. How come the President can rule through Executive Orders if he wants to, instead of through popularly elected representatives? Look at Britain, they have the unelected Monarchy directing how Britain gets ruled. The Monarchy controls British wealth and they just sit on their behinds without ever working. The Monarchy and family have the best houses. They call Britain the mother of parliamentary democracy with that Monarchical superstructure.”

“What democtacy is that? Britain and other European countries colonised Africa while claiming to be democratic. They never introduced institutions of democracy there. There are no juries there. Judges are appointed by dictators without meaningful hearings. What kind of civilisation did the white european take to the dark continent other than war and carnage and the bible and theft of land and skavery followed by colonialism? Obama, think!”

“Look at the global system that we created. Nothing can happen at the United Nations if the inner sanctum of the Security Council does not approve. What kind of global democracy is that where there are five permanent members of the Security Council with veto powers while the majority on the council are rotating and have no veto power? African countries are waking up to this in-built global inequality in power.”

“One more thing, why is it that the president of the World Bank always has to be American and that of the IMF has to be European? All was dictated by the Americans at the founding of these institutions, just like we reserved in-built limitations for the benefit of the white man at the founding of these your US of A. We created democracy but for a century never allowed women and Blacks to vote. In International Law we never proclaimed slavery and colonialism as crimes against humanity. Even while killing native people we never called it genocide. We torture but we don’t call it that. We call it enhanced interrogation. Sounds civilised but it is torture.”

“Obama, I am on a mission to expose Western and American hypocrisy. That will be my legacy. We are no better than them,” Trump continued as Obama listened.

“In these elections, Obama, I am deploying a secret weapon called the October surprise. We knew long ago that Ruth Bader Ginsburg would die before the 2020 elections. We prepared to put in a most conservative female justice to appeal to female voters. BARRET has just been sworn in. Sworn in in October, a week before elections. That is the October surprise.”

“The secret weapon part is that if Joe beats me, the election result will be challenged and then we will deploy the Barret Supreme Court secret weapon to rescue me just like Bush was put into power by the secret weapon of the Supreme Court of the United States. Obama, African countries have learnt quickly and very well to deploy the secret weapons of their Constitutional Courts or Supreme Courts to enable dictators to gain power and maintain these dictators in power. They even appoint unqualified judges who are beholden to them and will always rule in their favour. Obama, tell me if ever you have heard of a Constitutional Court or Supreme Court in Africa ever ruling against the real interests of an African dictator other than in Malawi, Kenya and South Africa in which judicial appointments systems are different.”

“Obama, you remember when George Bush had nominated an unqualified Harriet Meirs to the Supreme Court, even secret white societies laughed at that. They thought things should be better camouflaged than that and Meirs was rejected. But in Africa they stuff unqualified judges, though I read somewhere that Kenya, Malawi and South Africa are doing better including their judiciary which are beginning to overturn rigged elections.”

Obama stirred, “Donald, I have heard enough.”

“Okay, one last thing. I have failed democratically to undo your major presidential legacy. The so-called Obamacare. Shortly after the election which I will win, I will deploy my secret weapon the October surprise in the Supreme Court to undo your legacy once and for all. And tell Biden to remember what hit Hillary and Gore. He is stratting around like he has already won. Not too fast. His victory, if he wins, could be undone by my secret weapon. Tell Biden not to count the chickens before they hatch.” “Donald, this one you will lose. Biden is part of the secret white power. And you will never wipe out my legacy. If you overturn Obamacare, Biden and Kamala Harris will reinstate it. And they will bring measures to pack the court to undo your damage. And you are forgetting my everlasting legacy which is to prevail on Joe to appoint a Black woman to be his running mate and this Kamala Harris will eventually become the first female and Black President of the United States of America.”

“Checkmate, amigo! And the permanent legacy I have set in permanent DNA of the US that every Black child can aspire to be president of these United States. Black kids now think. If Obama can do it, so can I. You can’t ever kill that legacy, Donald. Change has come to America. Prepare to vacate the big house. You may even be transferred to the other bigger house, the prison, Donald. You have no legacy and whatever remnants there may be will lie in tatters in remembrance of the wasted and most poisoned four years in over a century in American history. You yourself will be in jail answering to tax evasion charges.”

Click! The cell phone went dead. The dead sound unsettled Donald at the other end. Is this how loss of power sounds, he reflected.

The author teaches Research Methodologies and Writing in Law, among other subjects.