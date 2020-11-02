VJ urges ZICTA to prevent fake statement scourge before it becomes a pandemic

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says an evil cartel has ganged up to spread misinformation in the country with the aim of causing anarchy.

Commenting on a fake statement that was concocted to suggest that he regretted the failure of Bill 10 to be made into law, Mwaanga said he has always been against the bill because it was an evil one.

He praised all those who opposed the 2019 contentious Bill till its dismissal from Parliament last Thursday.

“I have been consistently consistent in opposing Bill 10. Constitutional amendments, which become the main law of the land, are extremely important and must always be subjected to the widest possible consultations with all stakeholders, who must include political parties, civil society organisations and church leaders, with a view to reaching a consensus,” Mwaanga said. “It is wrong to impose evil constitutional amendments on the silent and voiceless majority. I congratulate political parties, civil society, church leaders and individuals, who stood firm to vehemently oppose and save our country from Bill 10. Those who read my writings will testify that the language in that fake statement is not mine.”

He said: “We seem to have a dishonorable cartel of evil men and women, who have created a factory of lies and disinformation to create confusion and anarchy in the country. ZICTA must find a way of preventing this scourge before it becomes a pandemic.”

In refuting the statement, Mwaanga said: “My attention has just been drawn to a fake statement, bearing my name, where I am supposed to have regretted the failure of Bill 10 to go through Parliament, due to lack of two thirds support. I have not issued any statement since Bill 10 was rejected. I have been celebrating the failure of this abnoxious constitution amendment bill. It is another desperate attempt by PF and its surrogates, to divide and rule. It will not work.”