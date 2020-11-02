Will Polepole survive, now that his ‘ilomba’ aka Bilten, is dead?

News of the demise and subsequent funeral of the infamous stillborn called Bilten has travelled far and wide. The fall has been echoed from all the cardinal directions of this planet namely the North (N), East (E), West (W) and South (S), together making big NEWS for all the wrong reasons.

But just who is this Bilten really and what would make a stillborn who was not born alive to see the light of day, so popular that the news of its demise has to take the media, both print and electronic, by storm? Is it the first baby to die or to be born lifeless? Vantage Point endeavours to debunk the mysteries surrounding this rather shocking story.

In order to bring those that could not have been following the developments around this issue up to speed, even as I delve into the pertinent aspects of this discourse, allow me to do so by way of taking the chronicles approach, may I?

As is mostly the case when a baby is stillborn in this world, there is need to investigate any issues that could have surrounded the processes leading up to the conception of Bilten if the recurrence of the heartbreak is to be avoided.

A quick review of the procedures that led to the conception and eventual birth of Bilten does reveal glaring anomalies, even to the extent of the baby being conceived through unnatural procedures and processes, which could have angered the gods to the point of cursing the baby to be born like that.

Because of the arrogance of the side of the mother of the baby, who thought that even if the other families in their neighborhood did not want to father the child due to the conditions that had been set, they could still find a father from within their family, which resulted in not only inbreeding, but a taboo too.

After the baby was born dead, they told themselves that the baby just needed a lot of blood to come to life. They now turned to their neighbours for help. What would have been your response if you were one of the neighbours?

Besides the fact that they had warned the stillborn’s family against the impending curse of inbreeding, the sheer number of anomalies that the stillborn came with made the neighbours to distance themselves even further from Bilten, suggesting the burying of the stillborn and conception of another baby through the societally acceptable procedures as the only feasible thing to do.

The stillborn’s family did not want to listen. Drunk with their riches, they thought they could use their wealth to bring the baby to life by buying blood from a few neighbours to guarantee Bilten’s continued existence and acceptance among the living, albeit it being in the morgue.

They managed to garner support of a few neighbours, but it was not enough to secure them the survival of Bilten. Most of the neighbours maintained their ground of distancing themselves from anything to do with Bilten, much to the enragement of the baby’s family, who uttered all sorts unprintables against them.

As this was going on, the neighbours had started questioning the rationale behind the idea of insisting that a corpse continues to be kept in the house whilst donating blood to it.

They came to realise that the head of this family needed a child to escort him onto the stage as he still intends to compete to retain his position as the overall representative of the people, despite the rules of the competition only allowing an individual to do it only twice, which he has already done.

Asked why he could not use the child he appointed and escorted him to his successful participation in the 2016 competition, they alleged that despite the age, that child was not as competent as Bilten in as far as the handling the competition is concerned.

This prompted the neighbours to seek further analysis of Bilten the stillborn, upon which it was established that Bilten was actually not an ordinary stillborn baby, but rather a charm ‘ililomba’, that was meant to help the headman of this homestead to hold on to his position against all the rules that govern that seat.

When time for the final decision as to whether Bilten would finally receive the blood he needed to animate, and start rehearsing for the coming competition, majority of the neighbours decided to stay away as usual, leaving only three from the biggest family in the area plus a few others and orphans to decide the fate of Bilten.

The numbers were not enough to give Bilten the blood that he needed to drink to survive and as such, he could not make it beyond the pediatrics ward. Bilten was finally confirmed dead in the hands of the very midwife who received him at birth and the rest is history.

The cloud of somber mood that the demise of Bilten cast on his entire family rank and file cannot be overemphasized, as besides only their faces bearing testament of it, some of the family members were heard confessing what a big blow it is to their hope of seeing their headman retaining his position.

It is very disappointing to note that the entire family had actually put all their hope for survival of their leader during next year’s competition in the charm of Bilten. What a family!

Now that his ‘ilomba’ charm is dead and buried, the big question is whether Polepole the owner of the charm will survive and make it in next year’s competition.

From where I stand, I see him facing a lot of challenges from both within his family and outside. From within his family, I see a number of brave individuals who, despite mourning the second death of Bilten with their leader were only shedding crocodile tears as they know it gives them a chance to vie for his position in case he is disqualified.

From outside, there are lawyers who stand ready to challenge his candidature for the competition upon filling his documents. It remains to be seen what the next big move the paddling family will make with only nine months before the competition. But for now, we can only wait and see.

Finally, I will be failing in my duty if I do not acknowledge the contributions of different stakeholders in making sure that the dead, like the stillborn called Bilten are consigned to where they ought to be; the cemetery.

The body of Christ, the CSOs, the members of the house from another family or orphaned and everyone else who took any part in helping Bilten’s family to bury their beloved stillborn, even against their bizarre will. That is what a good neighbour does.

To those who will contend with the Bilten family head, however, I urge you not to be complacent in the face of the setback that the incumbent has suffered. With all the resources at his disposal, he still can pull a surprise comeback. Just take occasion to make sure you end the competition in record time.

