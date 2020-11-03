EP a stronghold of unemployment – Kalaba

[By Chambwa Moonga in Chipata]

HARRY Kalaba says those in the PF should be ashamed of calling “a stronghold of unemployment” like Eastern Province as their political bedroom.

Kalaba, the opposition DP president, argues that a town like Chipata, without township roads, water reticulation and a proper market, should never be a city.

He was speaking on a special interview programme on Radio Maria on Saturday night.

Kalaba complained that: “malova yapakisa muno mu (we have too many unemployed people) Eastern Province.”

“It is for that reason that we need to open industries in this province. Tobacco is produced in this province at that advanced level, but processing of it is done in Malawi. The cooking oil here in Chipata is coming from Malawi,” Kalaba said. “So, how can you create jobs like that? There are so many unemployed teachers, nurses and other health personnel throughout Eastern Province and then munama wenye ati iyayi kuno ndiye ku bedroom kwa PF (then you are lying that this is the bedroom of the PF). What bedroom when the province is struggling with acute unemployment?”

He said the ruling PF should actually be ashamed to be claiming that “this is their bedroom”.

“Ku stronghold kwa (for) unemployment ati ku bedroom! Chipata is full of unemployed teachers, nurses and other people who need jobs,” Kalaba said.

He wondered how the country’s currency, kwacha could be strong when the country was importing almost everything.

Kalaba further regretted the underdevelopment in Chipata, the Eastern Province capital and major town.

Chipata municipal was upgraded to city status by President Edgar Lungu on February 24, 2017.

“Almost every week in Lusaka they are commissioning humps which they are calling flyovers. Just yesterday (on Friday), they were commissioning a hump at Arcades in Lusaka. But what people should always realise is that Zambia is not Lusaka,” he noted. “Look at how Chipata looks like! Look at the road network here! It’s bad. But someone had the audacity to write on that big billboard that ‘welcome to Chipata city.’ They should even change what is written on that billboard. You can’t have a city that completely has no township roads. A city with not even one proper market!” Kalaba said while indicating that there could be no city that is always with no power from 06:00 hours to 15:00 hours. “And again you don’t have electricity in the evening. When does a barbershop owner work? When does a salon owner work? How do people in poultry business cope? Then someone says Chipata city! Na manyadzi mulibe (you are not even ashamed)?

When the DP forms government, all these jokes will go together with the PF. The people of Chipata here are luck because you are near Malawi. The town should have been a centre of trade. But there is nothing here to support serious trade!”

He said the PF takes advantage of the people in Eastern Province.

“They know that they will easily soothe you by telling you that the Republican President hails from Eastern Province. But will you eat the fact of someone hailing from here? Is fertiliser and mealie meal cheap because he comes from here?” Kalaba asked. “If people of Eastern Province want change of government, let them register as voters from 9th November to 12th December, 2020. Register as voters and vote for the DP in August next year.”

He cautioned easterners against always being die-hards of ruling parties, in their dying stage.

“Don’t continue clinging to a party that is crumbling, like the PF,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kalaba pointed out that the money President Lungu used to buy a jet should have been used to build health centres across Zambia.

“The people of Eastern Province would have been happy today. But if you build a hospital, with no medicines, where people only go to have their temperature checked, what’s the meaning of that?” Kalaba said. “Any medicine whose price is above K20, you are given a prescription. Where do you get the money to buy that? The problem is that they are building all these hospitals around, yet them are afraid to go to these hospitals for any medication. These government leaders, their wives and children don’t go in Chipata Hospital but to private clinics and hospitals. Why don’t they go to these hospitals they are bragging about?”

On the same programme, Bridget Nkhoma, the DP member of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the party’s highest decision-making body, said the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is bailing out PF cadres, at the expense of real farmers.

“Farmers are complaining that fertiliser is being given to PF cadres. What kind of a government is this that removes genuine farmers from the FISP roll and fuse in political cadres?” wondered Nkhoma. “Under our government, all those issues will be redressed. So, to the people of Eastern Province, I say go out and vote for the DP and ba Harry Kalaba next year.”

On Sunday, Kalaba congregated at Mary Mother of God Catholic Parish in Nabvutika compound and then at St Atanazio Catholic Church in Mchini compound, all in Chipata.

At St Atanazio, Kalaba told parishioners that now was the season for Christians to take up their rightful position in society.

“We are in a difficult situation as a country because we are going towards elections. There will be a lot of things happening; there will be tribal utterances and other things. But as the church, you should be the better side and pray for everybody,” said Kalaba.

He later pledged K10,000 towards borehole drilling at the church.