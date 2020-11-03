Guard against manipulation of the ECZ

Colonel Panji Kaunda says wherever there had been problems in Africa, it means the electoral commissions messed up.
“In Malawi, the Malawi Electoral Commission messed up and you saw what happened to the country – it almost went up in flames. In my view, we should put pressure on the ECZ to explain to the Zambians why it is doing this [intention to do away with current Voters’ Register and conducting voter registration within a month],” he said.
Col Panji said evil men have evil intentions and that people should not be celebrating that Bill 10 was gone because PF could think of other schemes.
“We should be on alert because those evil minds are still there, they haven’t given up. Zambians must be alert to see to it that they don’t manipulate the system which is the ECZ now. This is why I am saying the ECZ should be our focus as Zambians, that they do the right thing for us,” says Col Panji.
Col Panji’s observations and reservations over the Electoral Commission of Zambia intentions and conduct are justified. There’s serious need to guard and foster electoral integrity in our country, without which elections become nothing but a mirage – a costly academic exercise.
As universally observed and concluded, an election is the result of a complex process requiring the participation of a multitude of players. There are winners and losers in every election. The stakes are high, and there is a great temptation to ensure victory through illegal or ethically questionable (improper or even corrupt) means. Election results can be rigged or disrupted to predetermine who will win or lose, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the process.
The Kofi Annan Foundation defines Electoral Integrity as, “any election that is based on the democratic principles of universal suffrage and political equality as reflected in international standards and agreements, and is professional, impartial, and transparent in its preparation and administration throughout the electoral cycle.”
It is also noted that without electoral integrity, leaders and officials lack accountability to the public, confidence in the election results is weak, and the government lacks necessary legitimacy. Electoral integrity allows for peaceful resolution of conflict, open dialogue, debate, and information sharing among leaders and the public. Integrity depends on public confidence in electoral and political processes. It is not enough to reform institutions; citizens need to be convinced that changes are real and deserve their confidence. To ensure that elections have integrity, other factors outside of the electoral institutions themselves need to be taken into account and strengthened. Election officials, judges and courts must have independence that is respected by politicians.
According to the Electoral Knowledge Network (ace), “The true measure of an election is whether it engenders broad public confidence in the process and trust in the outcome. An election run honestly and transparently, respecting basic rights, with the effective and neutral support of state institutions and the responsible conduct of participants (leaders, candidates and voters) is most likely to achieve an accepted and peaceful outcome[…]Consistent, legitimate electoral standards and practices help detect, deter and prevent electoral improprieties and illegalities, and help ensure integrity. Legal framework generally establishes protection mechanisms and determines the institutional structure to support electoral integrity. Oversight of the election process by political parties, the media, individual citizens, and national and international observers is another important means of protecting electoral integrity. As with checks-and-balances among administrative bodies, public oversight helps detect and respond to problems. Active oversight and supervision ensures that participants in an election process are held accountable, promotes transparency, establishes the credibility of the electoral process, and helps ensure compliance with the legal framework. Without effective enforcement, even the best regulations are merely good intentions. Effective enforcement mechanisms ensure that anyone breaching election law and regulations is detected and made subject to sanctions in a timely, appropriate and non-partisan manner. Effective law enforcement in response to electoral violations or improprieties not only helps to maintain the integrity of the electoral process but also to deter future problems.”
And Abigail Peralta observes that, “election fraud is considered pervasive throughout developing countries, raising concerns it can facilitate corruption and inhibit economic growth by preventing voters from holding elected officials accountable. The promise of democracy is that it allows voters to hold government accountable for their performance. However, when election outcomes can be manipulated via fraud, government officials may no longer have an incentive to perform or respond to their constituents’ needs. Worse, elected officials may engage in corrupt behaviour that inhibits economic growth, such as exploiting bureaucratic red tape to exact bribes from firms. This lack of electoral accountability perhaps explains why, despite the rise of democratic institutions around the world, corruption and poor government performance remain persistent problems, especially in developing countries. Poor government performance caused by unnecessary red tape and corruption has been shown to significantly inhibit economic development through their effect on discouraging investment.”
