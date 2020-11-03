PF guys have stolen so much and won’t easily give up power, says Akafumba

THESE PF guys have stolen so much and will not easily give up power, so the quicker we regroup to remove them, the nearer we will be to Michael Sata’s vision, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

UPND’s Southern Province information and publicity secretary Nero Halwabala says power is in the hands of the people.

In an interview, Akafumba said people that had despised Sata were now sitting at the high table.

“The country has really lost its direction and we are moving at a very high speed down a falls, this is not what Michael Sata fought for. But as usual, in Africa, revolutions are known to swallow their founders, and Zambia is a typical example because those that fought with Sata, all those that stood by Sata such as Guy Scott have been swallowed. Now it is gate crushers, ba Mwankole (craws) who have taken over this country,” he said.

“Michael Sata managed to assemble a team of people he wanted to do what he wanted, but hope is not lost. We need to come together now and remove the bad that we have because, the bad we have is the PF…so the earlier we regroup and work together we will be nearer to achieving Sata’s goals….these guys have stolen and they wont give up power easily,” Akafumba said.

He said Zambians had a choice to choose their destiny next year.

Akafumba said Zambians needed to liberate the country from the PF.

“The PF government under Mr Edgar Lungu has no regard for human rights, and women; look at what they did to Mrs Kambwili at court! They have under these two guys (President Edgar Lungu and [Inspector General of Police] Kakoma Kanganja) turned the police service back to a police force,” said Akafumba.

In a statement, Halwabala called upon Zambians to register as voters in the exercise, which is scheduled to commence on October 28.

“As UPND in Southern Province, we urge our electorates to turn in numbers to register since the Patriotic Front through the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has continued insisting that old voter register is no longer in existence or has been deleted,” he said.

“We are aware that PF and ECZ’s main political strategy is to disenfranchise many citizens in our country. This is after realising that the citizens will not vote for PF. Our appeal to the people of Zambia across the province is to go and register in numbers as voters. One’s vote is a democratic weapon required to remove political mediocrity and a failed government. The power is in the hands of the people,” Halwabala said.

He added that those who value democracy, peace, unity, love and sustainable economic development should register as voters.