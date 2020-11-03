Serial rapist faces 15 new charges in Ndola court

A NOTORIOUS serial rapist who was sentenced to 384 years in prison has again appeared in the Ndola High Court on 15 new charges.

In this matter Felix Mwape, 24 is facing 10 counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

When the matter came up before Ndola High Court judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu, Mwape pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts.

Justice Sunkutu has since adjourned the matter to next February.

“Following the length of this matter, it is appropriate that it is given enough time. In this session, I will be unable to proceed because my session will be interrupted by the Court of Appeals which will sit in Ndola next week. So you will come next year in February on 23, 24 and 25, 2021 for trial,” said justice Sunkutu.

Last year in September, a series of attacks targeted on women were recorded in Luanshya, Kitwe and Ndola, in which women mostly those who operated mobile booths were attacked and raped.

With the help of a victim, police managed to apprehend Mwape, a taxi driver of Ndola, as being behind the attacks.

Mwape committed offences within a space of two months in Luanshya alone.

Ndola High Court judge Yvone Chembe convicted Mwape after the state proved its case against him.

She sentenced him to 40 years in each of the seven counts of aggravated robbery, 25 years in each of the three counts of rape, 15 years for indecent assault, nine months for assault and theft while five years for unlawful wounding and theft, bringing the total to 384 years.

The counts will however run concurrently, meaning he will serve 40 years at a correctional facility.