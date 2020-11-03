TWAF laments unavailability of ambulance services in communities

THE unavailability of ambulance services to residential areas is like asking the dead to take themselves to the mortuary, says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

In an interview, Moyo, who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TWAF), said the unavailability of ambulance services in communities was not in line with principals and promotion of health delivery.

“Access to health should be made easy through making it easy for the sick to get to hospitals. Ambulances are parked at selected places forcing the sick who need their services to walk or find whatever means to get to the health posts in order to be evaluated and later if need be get a ride in an ambulance to a referral centre. That defeats the very purpose of the existence of ambulances in the world,” he said. “Ambulance services do not have to wait for people to reach them at clinics in order to be ferried to hospitals; it is the ambulance that is supposed to reach those in need because the other way round is like asking the dead to take themselves to the morgue, when they can’t. That is not acceptable. We say so because as TAWF, we have, in our course of duty, found that communities have a lot of sick people in homes all because they can’t afford to book a taxi. Our major concern is the women who are suffering the most,” Moyo said.

He said most women when sick or pregnant get abandoned by their partners.

Moyo added that this put women at risk of death.

“90 per cent of women are in extreme poverty and they can’t even afford to buy diapers for their babies to come, they can’t even book a taxi to a clinic and yet government expects them to find their way to a health centre…this forces them to be ferried on bicycles, wheelbarrow or ox-drawn carts. Many die on the way because the people who ferry them cannot monitor their conditions, which could be one on an ambulance…let us have ambulances not parked at clinics, let’s have them operate like fire engines, we need toll free numbers for ambulances. So we appeal to government to prioritise access to health and ensure that those that need services of an ambulance get them,” he said. “I think Africa can do better than this. Ambulance service cannot only be a VIP service; but a service for all. We believe no country can succeed in the absence of reliable, stable and good health delivery with all its auxiliaries. This includes how those too sick are moved from home to the nearest health centre or hospital. I speak as a patient with chronic medical conditions. I understand the challenges. But working with the poorest across Africa, especially women has given me the greatest insight which can never be seen from simply an office, but only through being on the ground to have on spot view,” Moyo said.

He promised that TWAF would embark on a fundraiser to acquire ambulances specifically for women adding that women should not be valued for votes, sex, child bearing but what they can contribute to society when empowered and educated.