WE CAN’T ALLOW LUNGU 3RD TERM …we’re ready to defend the Constitution, regardless the consequences – Chipenzi

GEARS Initiative Zambia says now that Bill 10 has been defeated in Parliament, there should be a full “cyclone” among Zambians of ‘no third term for Lungu.’

Edgar Lungu is seeking to be voted for as Republican President, for a third time in 2021.

In a statement to The Mast yesterday, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia executive director McDonald Chipenzi said the collective wisdom of Zambians should not be manipulated, on the third term bid.

“With storm Bill 10 dying after its failure to garner the two-thirds majority, despite the confidence bubbles from the sponsors of the bill, a new storm likely to mature into a full-fledged cyclone “No 3rd Term” is developing on the landmass of Zambia,” Chipenzi stated. “This will be an unstoppable political and electoral cyclone that may have devastating effects on those who would want to stand against its tide. The collective wisdom of the Zambians cannot be pacified and manipulated by those who have tasted the sweet of power, not for serving people but to continue plundering and looting public resources.”

He tipped Zambians and institutions with a bias for defence, protection and promotion of democracy and constitutionalism, rule of law and human rights, not to stand akimbo and allow manipulation of the Constitution for preservation of one person’s unbridled selfishness.

Chipenzi stressed that “we stand ready to defend the Constitution, regardless of the consequences.”

“We shall organise, galvanise against and decampaign 3rd term manoeuvres, the way we organised, campaigned and defeated Bill 10,” he vowed.

Chipenzi stated that President Lungu has served his part as he has been twice into the presidency.

“President Lungu cannot be allowed to go for a 3rd term. Instead, he must handover the mantle to another person within his party to compete with others in the electoral field,” stated Chipenzi. “We stand ready to defend and counter the campaign for third term campaigners. No third term campaign is deadly political and electoral storm and cyclone. We have evaporated from the pitch where Bill 10 died from and now evaporated and will condense at the No third term campaign play field.”