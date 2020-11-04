Be on the ballot, Moyo urges women

BE ON the ballot paper, not just sing and dance for men, social worker Joseph Moyo has advised women.

Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), noted that many women are not being afforded an opportunity to be leaders.

“It is so sad and unacceptable that we can have only one woman councillor in the Livingstone City Council. In other areas there is not even a single woman in councils,” he said. “I appreciate what the Socialist Party under Comrade Fred M’membe has done to give an opportunity to young women to be leaders. This must be emulated by all political parties. I know that the PF here in Livingstone has a woman aspirant for the position of member of parliament. Sadly, she faces four men. So I want to appeal to women to fight hard and be adopted. Women need to be on the ballot paper and not dancing and singing for men.” Moyo said men only favour policies that affect them and not the general community.

He said when women get into leadership, corruption fades away.

“Women look at issues that affect the people and this can be seen wherever a female has been on the top position of leadership,” he said.

On education, Moyo said he was ready to take any leader to where poor young people especially girls who deserve to be in university but are not.

“Let them show me the list of who is on bursary and where they come from – because most of those on bursary their parents can afford to pay the fees,” Moyo said. “I will show them those that have six to 11 points depressed at home all because they are poor. Poverty must not send young Zambians home away from university. The government needs to ensure that all those that cannot afford to pay tuition fees are in class.”

Moyo said while TAWF wanted to supplement government efforts in education, it was overwhelmed by many requests for support.