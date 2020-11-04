Dora is an unapologetic tribalist, says Miti

ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says information minister Dora Siliya is an unapologetic tribalist.

Miti stated that Siliya sounds very much as though, if she had a choice, it would still be Rupiah Banda and MMD in power.

“Not sure who records and distributes audios and videos in which politicians share their unfiltered, inner thoughts but, heck, it’s intriguing to listen to their honest views,” she stated via Twitter. “These viral pieces are so unguarded, the speakers must surely think they are safe among family and friends.”

Miti noted that in the latest viral video, Siliya addresses a crowd in her home turf and it was observed that she was an unapologetic tribalist, “she is still sore that Banda lost to Michael Sata and carries a personal grudge against Sata, even in his grave”.

“In her view, EL [President Edgar Lungu] restored the RB presidency and is more of a continuation of RB’s tenure than Sata’s. PF membership is simply a means to restore what she feels was an unjustly short MMD term. She still holds a disdain for PF so she sells EL, not her current party, to her tribesmates,” stated Miti. “Overall, Ms Siliya sounds very much as though, if she had a choice, it would still be RB and MMD in power. Truth is there are many in Zambia who feel that way but we are not Ministers in a PF government.”