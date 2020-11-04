Govt sponsoring anarchy, says Changala

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala has observed that government is sponsoring anarchy against its own people.

In an interview, Changala said, “you have seen how constitutional offices like the police have been paralysed and replaced by the PF cadre unconstitutionally”.

“As a country, and having been independent for almost 56 years, Zambians have been caught unaware that an elected government can abuse them instead of protecting them. And, most importantly, Zambians are stunned and caught unawares that an elected government can be the sponsor of anarchy and the breakdown in the rule of law,” he said. “And yet, the President is in the country, the Vice-President is in the country; Parliament is in session, the Judiciary is alive. And the dilemma is that there seems to be nobody to put a check on this.”

Changala bemoaned the police’s neglect of citizens at the hands of consistent attacks from lawless PF cadres.

“The police are watching with their arms akimbo. Crimes are being committed under their nose. And to prove their relevance as a State police, their only remaining job is to go for the opposition and the civil society, and indeed those who don’t agree with the government,” he said. “Those are the easiest targets to find fault. They will never find any fault in the PF administration. We have reached a stage, and this is a fact, that for you and I to drive a motor vehicle on the Zambian road you need three key requirements, if not four. You need a driver’s licence, your vehicle needs fitness, your vehicle needs insurance, your vehicle needs a road tax. And that’s a law that we must obey.”

He said to the contrary, PF cadres do not respect such a law.

“But we have reached a stage where to subvert all those that I’ve told you, all a cadre does is put a citenge material [PF-branded wrapper] on the dashboard and it allows him to pass any roadblock,” said Changala. “And the police will ask nothing because the police have been pushed in a corner by the appointing authority that ‘dare not touch our own people’. And violence has become but the norm in the PF administration.”