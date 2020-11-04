Kanganja promotes Malambo

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has with immediate effect promoted Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo to the rank of Assistant Superintendent.

During the virtual media engagement with the “2020 United Nations police woman of the year”, Kanganja thanked the United Nations for recognising the efforts and hard work of Malambo serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and for awarding her with the United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year 2020, at a special virtual awarding ceremony on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to be part of this important event where we are celebrating and conveying our hearty congratulatory messages to Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo,” he said.

Kanganja told Malambo that her unbroken record of dedication to duty and hard work since joining the Zambia Police Service 22 years ago had elated his office.

“Your stint with your first appointment being at Mazabuka Police Station under the Victim Support Unit (VSU) for 10 years and subsequent transfer to Zambia Police Service headquarters where you and other officers pioneered the establishment of Gender Unit earned you a meritorious promotion to your current rank of chief inspector,” he said. “As if that was not enough, your determination to excel in your work culture made it possible whilst serving under the United Nations mission in Liberia between 2008 and 2009 where you progressively assisted the Liberia national police in the prevention and investigations of sexual and gender based violence and domestic violence.”

Kanganja said her current deployment as gender advisor under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) still confirms her continued determination to contribute even in a foreign land aimed at attaining global peace and security.

“You are a role model worth emulating not only by female police officers, but by all police officers, male and female alike. Thus it is time to celebrate your well-earned award of 2020 United Nations woman police officer of the year after much hard work. Heartiest congratulations to you for this accomplishment!” said Kanganja. “In this regard, I have here and now considered you, Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo for promotion to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent with immediate effect. Congratulations once more for your well-deserved award and promotion. Please continue flying our Zambian flag high and that of the United Nations even higher!! We are indeed proud of your achievements.”