Luonde asks PF to look for a presidential candidate

NATIONAL Democratic Congress chairperson Richard Luonde has asked the PF to start looking for a presidential candidate.

Fr Luonde said since the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, which the ruling party depended on has fallen off, there was no way President Edgar Lungu would force his way onto the ballot paper.

The document, commonly known as Bill 10, fell away after only marshalling 105 votes from the required 111 two-thirds majority vote in Parliament.

And a few months ago, government deputy chief whip and Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube told the nation that he would walk naked in public if the bill does not go through.

“Ba PF, stop harassing abakaele twapapata (innocent people, please) and quickly start looking for your presidential candidate for 2021 pantu inshita naipwa (because time is gone),” he said in a statement. “Bill 10 you had hopes in is no more. We are just waiting for honourable Tutwa Ngulube to walk naked in the streets of Lusaka as he vowed if Bill 10 failed.”

And Fr Luonde told President Lungu that it was impossible for many stakeholders to see development in the country since there was too much hunger.

Commissioning the flyover at Arcades in Lusaka last Friday, President Lungu complained that utupuba (little fools) were disputing his development.

Fr Luonde urged President Lungu to appreciate people’s challenges instead of calling them fools.

“Fwe tubantu tumo (little people like us), we cannot see development pantu insala yacilamo ba (because there’s too much hunger) President Lungu. How can we see development when we are too hungry to move around to see the development you are talking about?” Fr Luonde asked. “If we did, most of us would drop dead on the streets due to hunger, ba kateka (Mr President). Have a human heart by appreciating our hunger. The nation is hungry due to your mismanagement of our economy and poor agriculture policies, and you expect us to go out to inspect projects which do not put food on the poor Zambians’ table?”

Fr Luonde said it was not necessary for any normal Zambian to inspect and appreciate projects that were only benefitting a few people in PF.

“We cannot manage, Your Excellency. Our bodies are too weak to do this due to hunger and our energy levels are too low. Projects which go to fill or line the pockets of those in government with thousands of dollars, leaving nothing for poor Zambians due to corruption; and you expect us to go out to inspect projects which do not last due to their poor quality!” said Fr Luonde. “Twapapata (please), we deserve some respect in our suffering as Zambians. But not to worry, 2021 is not far off. Ba PF find a candidate so that we can come and compete and stop fooling us because you are living comfortably at our expense.”