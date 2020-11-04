Sensele ‘defends’ his record as DC

FORMER Livingstone district commissioner Paul Sensele had a difficult time explaining why certain projects in the city have failed under President Edgar Lungu.

The debate at a named bar started when a taxi driver known as Dango said the PF government had developed Lusaka’s roads. This forced Sensele to ask if the same was the case with Livingstone roads saying: “Lusaka is not Zambia.”

However, other patrons joined in leading to a robust debate over certain developmental projects.

“I can tell you what happened when the PF won in 2011. We were only three PF councillors here in Livingstone and before I was appointed district commissioner, Edgar Lungu then minister in the Vice-President’s office came to Livingstone. I, with then town clerk Vivian Chikoti took him to see the railway footbridge near COMESA market, the Mulala bridge and the Libuyu bridge with engineers from RDA (Road Development Agency) and he promised to have them worked on,” he said. “When I was appointed DC, I signed for the release of Villa Grounds for the bus station and the Zimbabwe market for the town centre modern market. But these have not been completed since 2012.”

Sensele also said machinery for making paving blocks have been marooned since the death of president Michael Sata.

Sensele, who is the NDC member of the central committee, said he was interested in contesting the 2021 parliamentary seat in Livingstone, a statement which earned him promises of votes from the patrons.

His attempt to defend Livingstone UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere however, received a lot of disapproval from the patrons who said he had not done enough to even influence the usage of the CDF (Constituency Development Fund) for either the construction of the Libuyu bridge or the railway footbridge which was demolished during Sensele’s tenure as DC.

A seasoned tour operator known as Dominic praised the patrons for what he called frank engagements with politicians.

He said if such debates had started 20 years ago, Zambia would have been a better place.

On the Livingstone-Sesheke road, Dominic said: “Just yesterday I dispatched my off-road Toyota Land cruiser at 04:00 hours and it only got in Sesheke after 11:00 hours. There is no road.”