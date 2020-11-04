Tonga writes HH, urges unity to rescue Zambia from captivity

VICTORY is certain for the opposition but only if we work together, Enock Tonga has told UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

In a letter to his fellow opposition leader, 3RD Liberation Movement (3RD-LM) president said the people of Zambia need to be liberated from what he terms oppressive type of leadership.

Tonga warned that working in isolation would lead to a loss and that the people would blame the leaders of opposition political parties.

“Dear my big brother Mr Hakainde Hichilema in our political house whose parents are Mr and Mrs Unity of Purpose (UP) living in a country called Zambia; but anchored on the solid rock of One Zambia, One Nation,” Tonga wrote. “I have officially and publicly decided to write to you with profound hope and conviction that if we considered working together ahead of general elections, with many other progressive and willing brothers and sisters in our political house for the best interest of Zambia, people’s victory is certain.”

He charged that the PF government was dividing Zambia and practicing tribal politics.

“Under the current politically divided Zambia – more inclined towards tribal and regional politics in the hands [of] this ruthless, brutal, oppressive and pervasive-corrupt Patriotic Front (PF) regime; I write to officially and publicly ask you to seriously consider the need of us meeting and chart the way forward on how best we can rescue the Zambian people from captivity of politically induced poverty or else the people of Zambia will come and cry on our feet for letting them down just after 2021 or earlier polls,” stated Tonga. “I believe that our meeting is imperative. You and I, including most, if not all the people of Zambia cannot imagine another five years of PF administration. Pleases hear me, together we are destined to liberate the people of Zambia.”