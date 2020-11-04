US bemoans ‘widespread irregularities’ in Tanzanian polls

US State Department deputy spokesperson Cale Brown says widespread irregularities have been observed during the Tanzanian elections.

And Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland has urged authorities to investigate allegations regarding the recent general election in Tanzania of serious electoral irregularities, violence and of deaths, particularly in Zanzibar.

Brown has called on the Tanzanian government to uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including their freedom of expression and right of peaceful assembly, and to promote internet freedom and to ensure all those arrested during demonstrations are afforded all applicable procedural safeguards.

In a statement issued on Monday, the US commended the Tanzanians for attempting to exercise their right to vote in the October 28 general elections.

Brown, however, said the US remains deeply concerned by credible reports of significant and widespread voting irregularities, internet interruption, arrests, and violence by security forces both in mainland Tanzania and on Zanzibar.

“These irregularities call into question Tanzania’s commitment to democratic values. While the Tanzania Election Commission declared President [John] Magufuli on October 30 as the winner of the presidential contest, we remain deeply troubled by the impact of these irregularities and violence on the results,” he said. “We continue to urge restraint by all parties and peaceful resolution of any disputes. We urge Tanzanian authorities to investigate allegations of irregularities and violence by security forces and ensure that all political actors have access to legal institutions to peacefully address electoral disputes.”

Brown said the US, in coordination with partners, would consider actions including visa restrictions, as appropriate, to hold accountable those found to be responsible for human rights abuses and interference in the election process.

He said the Tanzanians, like people everywhere, deserve transparent and accountable governance, equal treatment under the law, and the ability to exercise their rights without fear of retribution.

“Achieving our shared goals and furthering our bilateral relationship will require ensuring that all stakeholders are represented and can fully exercise their roles in Tanzania’s democracy,” said Brown.

And Scotland said by turning out to vote on October 28, the people of Tanzania once again placed their hope in shared values of democracy.

“However, I am deeply concerned by reports alleging serious incidents of violence and electoral malpractice. I urge the relevant authorities to transparently and expeditiously conduct the necessary investigations and ensure the rule of law, justice and accountability prevail, in order to maintain the people of Tanzania’s confidence in democracy,” she said.

Scotland reaffirmed her hope that positive lessons from previous elections could inform current processes.

“I hope that every option will be explored to maintain trust in the electoral process and to ensure that democracy, peace and unity are safeguarded in Tanzania. The Commonwealth will remain ready to offer support if required,” said Scotland.