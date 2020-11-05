Bwalya urges govt to revamp industries in Central Province

CENTRAL Province NDC youth chairman Delkins Bwalya says government should consider revamping industries in the province as a way of creating sustainable jobs for young people.

“The K1,600 youth empowerment that is being given to youths by the PF government is a drop in the ocean given the fact most young people in this country are facing a number of hardships,” he said. “This kind of empowerment is meant to hoodwink young Zambians as we head towards the 2021 general elections. Instead of giving K1,600 to each young person, the government should consider creating jobs for the youths; jobs that would sustain their livelihoods over a long period of time.”

Bwalya urged the PF government to seriously consider revamping Kapiri Glass Factory, Mulungushi Textiles, and some mining companies that previously mined lead, copper and manganese.

“When Mulungushi Textiles is revamped, we stop the importing some fabrics from China. We will stop importing caps from China, we stop importing working suits and chitenge materials. These items can easily be manufactured locally if Mulungushi Textiles became viable,” he said.

Bwalya also charged that Mulungushi Textiles, in Kabwe, had become a campaign tool for the ruling PF.

“Instead of genuinely revamping Mulungushi Textiles, we have noticed that the PF government, under President Edgar Lungu, has been promising to reopen this seemingly important fabric manufacturing plant when it is time to solicit for votes from the people of Central Province,” he said.

Bwalya said youths in Central Province felt cheated each time the PF government talks about reopening Mulungushi Textiles but fails to honour its promise.

“It is for this reason that we strongly feel that Mulungushi Textiles has now become a campaign tool for the ruling PF,” said Bwalya.