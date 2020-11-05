Corruption accused wins L/stone PF chairmanship

FORMER Livingstone deputy mayor Fred Sikazwe who has been placed on his defence in a case of abuse of office has been elected PF district chairman.

The elections held at Livingstone Lodge ended at 02:30 hours on Wednesday morning.

Sikazwe, together with Livingstone Central UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere, Milford Maambo (former Livingstone mayor), Ziwa Malilo Ziwa, Patrick Makala, Reuben Kakwasha, Stanley Ngoma, and Fennix Liandisha, face two counts of abuse of office contrary to the law and are appearing before magistrate Likando Matakala.

Other contestants were Frank Kalindima, Steven Simasinti, Friday Chilufya Nkonde, Aggrey Mulako Njekwa, Saxon Simachembele, Liswani Likando, Kabukabu Sikwibele, Choolwe Manunga Lipenga, Dr Benny Chiyesu and Kingsley Muchindu Siasinyanga.

Sikazwe amassed 43 votes, beating his two rivals Reverend Smoke Chewe and John Mukosho who polled 30 and 23 respectively.

His vice is Emmanuel Nkatya who got 53 votes while his only rival Chrispin Sakala got 41.

Bernard Sinyangwe went through unopposed as secretary.

The district PF youth chairperson went to Eddie Chomba who polled 65 votes against Nsama Mumba’s 26.

Chomba’s deputy Raymond Tembo and secretary Gibson Limbalambala went through unopposed.

The district women chairperson Mable Nindi retained her seat crushing her only rival by 59 votes after polling 61 against Alice Mwela’s two votes.

Constituency chairperson Elias Mwila lost his seat to Thomas Kabanda after polling 119 against Kabanda’s 154 votes.

The new constituency secretary is Austin Munyumbwe who polled 156 votes against his rival Lloyd Bwalya’s 95.

Jennipher Muleya scooped the position of women’s chairperson after polling 104 votes against Pauline Shumba’s 102 and Ireen Matinanga’s distant 70 votes.

The position of constituency youth chairperson went to Likuka Muleta who got 201, beating his only opponent Moses Muleya who polled 70 votes.

Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans congratulated the winners, urging them to increase the PF membership.