Leaders must take national debt crisis seriously – Musamba

LEADERS must take the national debt crisis seriously, says University of Zambia development studies lecturer Dr Charity Musamba.

Dr Musamba said unsustainable national debt without any concrete sign of an immediate lasting solution in sight should be a great source of “shame”.

She noted that during the commissioning of the flyover bridge constructed on the Great East Road on Friday October 30, President Edgar Lungu informed the public that his government was not “ashamed of borrowing” because projects such as that bridge demonstrated the essence of loan contraction.

She said from the onset, it would be prudent of leaders to realise that whether “shameful” or “unshameful” the current debt crisis was severely serious and has put the country in a dire development situation it had never been before.

“This is particularly true when the country’s incapacity to pay back or service the debt is taken into consideration,” she said. “It is imperative to keep in mind that the current national debt is almost equal to the country’s Gross Domestic Product! This outcome is dangerous for a country that is hardly experiencing any serious economic growth.”

Dr Musamba said there was need to “bridge over and feel ashamed when bearing in mind the huge pain that this debt entails for the majority of the ordinary, innocent and hardworking Zambians!”

“This, as the past has shown, spells economic, financial and social hardships for majority of the Zambian people. Mr President, to the poor people, this debt means unaffordable costs of living, unseen gainful jobs, evasive sustainable employment opportunities, and a continuation of accessing malfunctioning social welfare, health and education systems,” she said

Dr Musamba said the debt also meant that the Zambian people, especially the poor and vulnerable would continue to access inadequate and malfunctioning health services, attending ill-quipped schools, underscore in their nutrition needs as well as continue to waffle in indecent conditions of living, particularly as it relates to housing, water and sanitation services.

“Could we still position ourselves as ‘shameless’ with such stark conditions glaringly staring at us? These conditions have been at the centre of perpetuating undignified human life, pervasive social and economic inequalities, poverty, desperation and deprivation for the majority in Zambia,” she said. “And national indebtedness is one of the major causes and drivers in this equation. Not so long ago, the National Budget for 2021 showed huge resources allocated to the servicing of debt while national development priorities such as education, health, water, sanitation, social welfare and environmental management allocations registered a decline.”

Dr Musamba said clearly, unsustainable national indebtedness without any concrete sign of an immediate lasting solution in sight should be a great source of shame.

“Surely, it should hurt to know that as government and as a country, we are spending more resources on servicing debt at the expense of assuring the children and youth of this country a dignified future! Similarly, it must be painful to fail to pay hard working Zambians their retirement dues after long years of service on the basis of unaffordability!” he said. “Therefore, instead of struggling to create an unrealistic ‘mutual’ link between the country’s critical indebtedness and a ‘construction’ project, would it not have been more politically useful to focus on galvanising national efforts aimed at mapping out a practical strategy on how these unsustainable debts will be resolved?”

Dr Musamba said from the government’s own documentation, some of the major solutions to the debt crisis lay in putting to productive use the available public resources, fighting against public finance mismanagement, including corruption as well as promoting the use of transparent, accountable and participatory mechanisms to the contraction of loans.