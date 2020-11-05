Politics must uplift the majority poor – Sikatyanka

SINAZONGWE district UPND vice chairman Costern Sikatyanka says politics must not be made to only uplift the livelihood of those put into offices but also the majority poor.

He said those vying for public office must first embrace the spirit of humanism for them to be able to deliver.

“Politics must not be made to only uplift the livelihood of those put into offices but the majority poor Zambians on the ground,” he said in an interview.

Sikatyanka expressed concern that the political space in the country had been infiltrated by selfish individuals whose interest was just to serve their stomachs and not the poor majority.

He said the high influx of people expressing interest to contest parliamentary seats in rural areas like Sinazongwe was worrying.

Sikatyanka wondered whether such individuals were really driven by the spirit of service or selfishness.

“Here in Sinazongwe almost everyone now wants to be an MP and as the electorate we wonder what really is driving these people to think that they can do better than the current MP [Gift Sialubalo] who has sacrificed a lot for his people,” he said. “And for the first time in Sinazongwe people are happy to have a sitting MP in Gift Sialubalo who has a heart for the people and these are kind of hardworking MPs that we want our party president Hakainde Hichilema to work with when we form government next year.”

Sikatyanka said next year the people of Sinazongwe would not risk experimenting new blood at parliamentary level and council chairmanship because the individuals occupying the seats now had lived to the expectation of the people in the area.