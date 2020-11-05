Tribalism is new PF campaign strategy – Musukuma

CHAWAMA Constituency Socialist Party aspiring candidate Ntazana Musukuma says the PF has been using tribalism as a new political strategy.

In a statement yesterday, Musukuma said seeing that they are headed for defeat in 2021, the PF had run out of ideas and resorted to campaigning on tribal lines.

The former PF media team member was reacting to a video which has gone viral in which information minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya was asking headmen in Eastern Province to vote for President Lungu in 2021 because he was their tribesman.

He noted that Siliya did that not out of her own making but due to the fact that it was now the PF official strategy to campaign on tribal lines.

“It is not only Siliya preaching and practicing tribalism but almost all of them in the PF. You will recall that recently they met Paramount Chief Mpezeni in Chipata where they influenced him into calling on the people of Eastern Province to give maximum votes to President Lungu in 2021 because he was their tribesman and sadly this divisive talk was all over ZNBC,” he said.

Musukuma observed that even on social media, key PF officials were championing tribalism.

“Examine their FB posts carefully; you will note that they are calling for tribal voting in 2021. They’re saying wako ni wako,” Musukuma said.

He said it was sad that the ruling party has resorted to dividing the nation the country’s forefathers strived to unite under the motto ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.

“They don’t care about unity but remaining in power. They can do anything including breaching the Constitution of Zambia as long as that keeps them in power. Look at how they behaved over the now dead and buried evil Bill 10! Look at how they’re forcing everyone to accept ineligible candidates! However, like Dr Fred M’membe teaches us, ‘nothing lasts forever. Everything changes’. No matter what the PF do today, they’ll eventually leave office,” he said.

Musukuma warned Zambians to brace for more tribal campaigns and divisions ahead of 2021 since it was the official campaign strategy of the ruling party.

“How do you explain a situation whereby a Paramount Chief is dragged into tribal politics and the national broadcaster covers them? Political campaigns should be based on issues, not tribe but the PF don’t care and will do more of tribal campaigns ahead of the 2021 general elections because tribalism is the name of the new game they’re playing. No wonder even their leader is quiet about it because he’s in support of the phenomenon,” he said.

Musukuma condemned the growing tribal sentiments among the PF leadership.

“We hereby condemn in the strongest terms possible the growing tribal sentiments among the PF leadership and appeal to all well-meaning Zambians including Easterners to condemn the vice,” said Musukuma.