Unyielding Lungu

Edgar Lungu doesn’t retreat from anything. He doesn’t know how to back out from wrong, unworkable or unfavourable positions.
And until Bill 10 Edgar didn’t know what political defeat feels like. With manipulation and some illegalities, Edgar has always gotten his way. And he now probably thinks he is omnipotent. A rational person wouldn’t have gone all the way until Bill 10 was humiliatingly crushed. They would have withdrawn it before that.
Similarly, we don’t think Edgar will back out from being a presidential candidate in next year’s elections even if it is clear that he doesn’t qualify. And John Sangwa’s advise to Edgar to accept the reality that he will not stand in next year’s elections due to the fall of Bill 10 which he was banking on will certainly fall on deaf ears. Sangwa should just starting preparing papers to petition Edgar’s candidature.
“My plea to President Lungu is to accept the fact that he does not qualify to stand for 2021. He must respect the Constitution and accept the fact that he doesn’t qualify to stand, having already occupied the office of President twice,” says Sangwa.
Edgar doesn’t listen or yield to such plea.
Knowing when to yield in politics, and in life in general, is very important.
As Dr Fred M’membe aptly puts, “Yielding is legitimate and essential when the yielder is convinced that those who are striving to make him yield are in the right – in which case, honest political leaders frankly and openly admit their mistake – or when an irrational and harmful demand is yielded to in order to avert a greater evil.”
