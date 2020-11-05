Zambians must block Lungu’s 3rd bid – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba has cautioned President Edgar Lungu against insisting to contest for president for a third time next year or he will cause confusion in the country.

Kalaba is a former foreign affairs minister.

He is now the president of the opposition Democratic Party (DP).

He charged that: “the collapsing of Bill 10 has clearly elucidated the fact that President Lungu is not going to stand as president in this country.”

“The whole purpose of Bill 10 was to get rid of Article 52 in our Constitution. Now that Article 52 has remained [unchanged in the Constitution], it makes it completely difficult for the President to even think of standing,” Kalaba told The Mast in an interview. “Taking him to the court of public opinion is the best! We’ll be telling people that the man does not qualify to go for a third term of office. The man is not eligible to stand as president! If the man insists on being president, then he just wants to cause confusion in the country – he doesn’t want the peace that we have been enjoying to continue going on.”

Kalaba added that President Lungu: “just wants to bring problems for us as a people.”

“If President Lungu loves Zambians, if President Lungu loves the peace that we have enjoyed all these years, he must not even think of standing as president in 2021 elections. He doesn’t qualify! It’s as simple as that,” he stressed. “He doesn’t qualify at all and he knows it deep down his heart of hearts. Yes, he will be challenged in court but also the public must know that he doesn’t qualify.”

Kalaba stressed that Zambians must block President Lungu from contesting for a third time in the August 2021 elections.

“Allowing him will be a mutilation, an assault on our Constitution, which we all must abide by,” said Kalaba.