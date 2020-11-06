Give good-hearted Lungu more time – Siamunene

RICHWELL Siamunene says the Zambian political space is now full of individuals that only want to serve themselves and not the public.

Speaking at a fundraising event for women cooperative in Kalomo’s Dimbwe area on Wednesday, Siamunene who was the guest of honour, said because of practicing toxic politics, Zambians would continue losing out on good things that can uplift their livelihood such as Bill 10.

“The Zambian political space now is full of individuals that only want to serve themselves and not the people. Leaders should not just look at themselves but people’s needs,” the former defence minister said.

Siamunene claimed that if citizens had chosen people that really wanted to serve them they would have passed Bill 10 in parliament because it had good clauses.

“Our politics now is toxic hence destroying even good laws like Bill 10 that would have helped the women, youths and people living with disabilities to have a certain representation in parliament,” he said. “Let’s rally behind President Edgar Lungu because he means well for the poor and has a heart for all Zambians.”

Siamunene said if all politicians were thinking like women in Dimbwe Cooperative who were doing productive things to uplift their livelihood then the country would have been far much better than it is now.

“I’m appealing to you that if you want to change your livelihood for the better then support President Lungu because he has a heart for the poor and can help Zambians. Give him more time,” he said. “Learn to choose leaders that stand by you in difficult times like of COVID-19 unlike those that just want votes. Where are they now to help you but you gave them your vote?”

Siamunene said the welfare of people in rural areas can only improve if citizens start voting for leaders that don’t fear to speak for them.

“I’m calling on all wealthy people to help the vulnerable people unlike just wanting votes,” he said.

Siamunene donated 30 pockets of cement towards the completion of a multipurpose building for Dimbwe Women Cooperative Association.

And former education minister Michael Kaingu said it was very important for the country to encourage citizens to be productive so as not to make them beggars.

“It is difficult to help the vulnerable now not by wish but due to hardships affecting everyone in the country as you know that our economy is on its knees because of COVID-19. So I will ask your coordinator to pass through my office to get something,” said Dr Kaingu.

Meanwhile, senior headman Silwiindi called for meaningful development in the area.

“People’s desire in rural areas is to see development that will change their lives taking place,” said Silwiindi.

And Dimbwe Women Cooperative Association secretary, Late Sibamunyumbwe said women in rural areas were suffering.

“As women we need a lot of help to survive the shocks of life. Without our participation in development as women there can be no economic liberation in homes,” said Sibamunyumbwe.