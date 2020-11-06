Kamfisa MP refuses to comment on Bill 10 charge letter

KAMFINSA PF member parliament Elario Musonda says he will only respond to the “alleged” letter of suspension if he sees it.

He says he will announce in March next year if he would recontest his seat.

On Wednesday PF secretary general Davies Mwila wrote three members of parliament to explain why they did not vote for Bill 10.

In separate but uniform letters to Musonda (Kamfinsa Constituency), Frank Ng’ambi of Chifubu Constituency and Kabaso Kampampi of Mwansabombwe Constituency, Mwila stated that it had come to his attention that the MPs had decided to absent themselves from voting for Bill 10.

“Honorable member, you are aware that His Excellency, the President had directed that all our Members of Parliament must vote for the Constitution amendment Bill 10 of 2020 [sic] as it had important progressive clauses that would have seen us uplift the lives of the less privileged in society,” stated Mwila. “I find your action not in line with the Party’s interest and in breach of Article 74, regulation 29 (d) and (i) of the Party Constitution. I therefore, give you seven (07) days to exculpate yourself why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The three did not vote for Bill 10 but were present in Parliament.

But Musonda said he had not received any letter from Mwila.

“I have heard about that. But I have not seen any letter to me. I will respond when I see it. For now, I have just heard also from you,” he said.

Musonda laughed, when asked if he would recontest his seat next year.

“Ha ha ha, I have been asked this question and I know why you are asking. But my answer will come somewhere between March and April next year. That time you will know the position,” he said.

Asked about what projects he has done in Kamfinsa, Musonda responded harshly.

“It is a wrong time for you to ask such a question. What do you want to know? That is a wrong, very wrong question,” said Musonda before telling this reporter “bye”.