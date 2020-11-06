PF failed to pass Bill 10 even with ‘donated’ UPND MPs – Mwiimbu

MONZE Central UPND member of parliament and leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has laughed at the PF for failing to pass Bill 10, even with the “donation” of three lawmakers from the opposition party.

Three UPND members of parliament in Mulowa Mukumbuta (Senanga), Teddy Kasonso (Solwezi West) and Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa (Nalikwanda) voted for the collapsed Bill 10 in Parliament on October 29, 2020.

Three PF lawmakers, however, did not vote for Bill 10.

They are Kabaso Kampampi (Mwansabombwe), Elario Musonda (Kamfinsa) and Frank Ng’ambi (Chifubu).

The PF’s trio has since been written to by their party secretary general, Davies Mwila, to exculpate themselves as to why they did not for the bill.

“The most undemocratic party is PF! The example [of their undemocratic attribute) is how they expelled 22 members of parliament in 2011 because they had divergent views on the National Constitution Conference draft bill,” Mwiimbu said at a media briefing at his office in Lusaka. “Now the good PF MPs who did not vote for Bill 10 are being made to apologise. If they don’t apologise, they will be expelled from PF. Even their party cadres will injure them for exercising their rights.”

He further said: “but ourselves, we have not done anything against the donation we gave to PF.”

“We gave them three donations to vote with them. [But] even with the donations, they failed to pass Bill 10! So, let them not continue crying,” mocked Mwiimbu.

Mwiimbu is the UPND legal affairs committee chairman.