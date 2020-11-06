Police should be sanctuary for all seeking protection – Lifuka

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia chapter president Reuben Lifuka says the gifts and whistleblowers policies are critical to the fight against corruption and will encourage a culture of integrity to take route within the Zambia Police.

TIZ has launched the whistleblower and gift policy for the Zambia Police Service.

Lifuka said the two policies would not only promote transparency but also enhance witness protection.

He called for practical measures to help in the fight against graft among the police in the country.

Lifuka said the police should demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, behaviours and honesty within its ranks.

He said his organisation advocates the strengthening of institutions of the police because they were central in promoting democratic societies through the observance of the rule of law, intervening in the life of citizens under limited and careful controlled circumstances and public accountable.

Lifuka said the police should be the sanctuary of all the people that seek protection from it and should exhibit the highest level of integrity.

He said it was a matter of great injustice to any society to see the police become the source of public discontent for the crimes committed among its ranks and file.

Lifuka said the police should not compromise or abuse their positions by soliciting or accepting gifts from their clients.

He said the whistleblowers policy would ensure people that report corruption internally were protected from the corrupt elements internally.

Lifuka said the objective of the policy was to ensure protection of all the people and that no civilians should disrespect the police regardless of the age.

He said the same respect accorded to the Inspector General of Police should also be accorded to a constable.

Lifuka regretted that some officers take advantage of the uniform to demand for special favours for their own benefits.

He said TIZ was persuaded to work with the police in addressing pertinent issues affecting the promotion of transparency and accountability due to the commitment of the high command in the fight against the graft.

Lifuka promised to support the police in reducing corruption and provide the platform for integrity to root out the vice.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja expressed gratitude for the continued collaboration between TIZ and the Zambia Police.

Kanganja told journalists during the launch that the production of the two policies show the commitment and determination the institutions have to fight corruption not only among police officers but also the public.

He said the two policies would provide a roadmap to eradicate unprofessional and poor workmanship among the police.

Kanganja said the policy would provide guidelines on what could be classified as a gift and direct how police officers and civilian staff regarding what can or cannot be accepted as a gift from clients.

He said the policies would give guidelines to police officers on how to handle situations pertaining to receiving gifts without bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.

Regarding the whistleblower policy, Kanganja said the policy seeks to encourage stakeholders to report unethical or illegal conducts by the police, clients, and stakeholders to the appropriate authority in confidence without fearing harassment or victimisation.

He said the policy would affirm that no reliable source of any information directed to interrogate questionable conduct shall be disclosed.

Kanganja said the service would utilise the two policies side-by-side with the relevant existing books as tools that would help rebuild the image of the institution and stamp out corruption, while at the same time, enhancing collaboration with other stakeholders.