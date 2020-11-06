Policing is a challenging career, says Malambo

POLICING is a challenging career, says United Nations police woman of the year 2020 Doreen Malambo.

Malambo has dedicated the award to all the women and girls in Liberia, South Sudan and world over including Zambia.

“As women let us stand up and be counted in our societies, the world is full of opportunities to see us thrive. ‘Stand up and support each other. Together we can make it’,” she said. “I will be failing in my duties if I don’t acknowledge my children for their patience and understanding that mummy’s job takes her far away from Home. I therefore, promise to be with you soon home to celebrate this award with you.”

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has since promoted Chief Inspector Malambo to Assistant Superintendent.

During a virtual engagement with Zambian media, Malambo said police officers were faced with several difficulties.

She said she was extremely honoured to be receiving the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award.

“I am very grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, which largely centres on empowering others. I am humbled by my selection because I know that every other nominee for this award is supporting the implementation of the United Nations Police mandate in exceptional ways. I would like here to salute all the 21 nominees for the 2020 award,” Malambo said.

“Policing is a challenging career. We are faced with several difficulties. But each one of them has only served to strengthen me and make me the person I am today; a professional who knows exactly what she wants; someone who sets her eyes on a goal and does not lose sight of it, until it is achieved.”

She said winning the award would not have been possible without the inspiration and support she received from UNMISS, the Zambia Police Service high command, the South Sudan National Police leaders and her UN Police (UNPOL) colleagues across the globe for whom she had the deepest respect, and from whom she had derived the strength to challenge herself and perform better at each stage.

Malambo promised to get better at her work and keep harnessing “the power to empower” until gender parity in the peace and security sector, Zambia Police Service inclusive, was achieved.

“As women we can no longer afford to remain hidden figures in the implementation of this agenda of women peace and security. I sincerely thank the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the United Nations Police Adviser, Commissioner Luís Carrilho, UNMISS SRSG Mr David Shearer, Police Commissioner Ms. Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqa, the Zambian government, the Zambia Police Service Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja, my fellow UN and Zambia police officers and all stakeholders for according me the platform to achieve this award. I couldn’t have done this without your unwavering support,” said Malambo.

Meanwhile, UN resident coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio congratulated Malambo on being awarded UN Police Woman of the Year 2020.

“Doreen’s award comes during the commemoration of the UN Police Week which opened yesterday. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Police whose mission is to enhance international peace and security by supporting member-states in conflict, post-conflict and other crisis situations,” Dr Gadio said. “Let me say this to Doreen: Today over 1,400 women police officers serve in UN Police Peacekeeping operations so to be recognised from among many of your colleagues should no doubt bring pride not only to you, your family, to the Zambia Police Service but also to other women. The UN family in Zambia is proud of your achievement and we urge you to continue working hard as you make a difference in the lives of many people including vulnerable women and children in South Sudan.”

She said peacekeepers like Malambo leave their families for long periods of time and through their service and sacrifice, they help in saving lives and ensuring peacebuilding.

“The service of peace keepers includes, like in the case of Doreen, helping to reduce and prevent sexual and gender-based violence as well as promoting the rights of women and girls. In times such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also engaged in community outreach to help ensure behaviour change and prevention of infections,” Dr Gadio said.

She said the United Nations values the contributions that Zambia makes towards peacekeeping.

“Today, Zambia stands as the 20th largest peacekeeping contributing country globally. This is commendable and a demonstration of real commitment to helping countries take on the challenging route of moving from conflict to peace,” said Dr Gadio.