Roan MP urges Chinese mine to recall workers from leave

ROAN NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala has guided the Fifteen MCC Africa Construction and Trade Limited, a mine in Luanshya to call back the employees who were sent on an indefinite leave due to COVID-19.

Chishala, the National Democratic Congress chairperson in charge of labour, has noted that the employees sent away on March 29 have not been recalled.

He has wondered why the Chinese mine has not called back the employees, eight months after they were sent on forced leave.

According a letter from the mine’s human resources manager Clement Machimili, the employees were sent on leave in March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Management wishes to inform you that due to the outbreak of the global pandemic (Coronavirus), we regret to inform you that you have been placed on forced leave indefinitely in accordance with section 48(1) and (2) of the employment code 2019,” read part of the letter.

The letter stated that the employees were however to be paid their basic pay during the forced leave.

“Management further is urging you to maintain a high level of hygiene in conformity with government directives, avoid rallies, social gatherings and unnecessary travels during this period to prevent the spread of the disease,” stated the letter.

But Chishala regretted that the employees have been surviving on basic pay for eight months now, which is not enough to sustain their families.

“Few months ago the President gave guidance in Parliament through his speech that everything should return back to normal in workplaces, but it’s shocking that the management at the Chinese firm decided to give the presidential directive a deaf ear,” Chishala said.

He said by virtue of perpetually keeping the employees on leave, they have been denied housing allowance for eight months now, which was unacceptable.

Chishala has since appealed to the management of 15MCC to immediately call the employees back to work.

The Roan lawmaker has also called on the Ministry of Labour to immediately visit the mine and address the issue which has disadvantaged the employees.