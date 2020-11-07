9 Kingphar employees were detained for producing health products without permission – AG

THE Attorney General and three police officers have claimed that the nine employees of Kingphar Company Zambia Limited were not detained at Chelstone police post for money laundering, fraud or illegal stay in the country but were arrested for making health products without permission from relevant authorities.

This is in a matter where Wang Shunxue, a director at Kingphar and eight others, have sued Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho, inspectors Kachinga, Natabishi, Constable Nkowani, and Brian Lukwesa for unlawful detention and libel and are seeking exemplary damages, damages for defamation of character, costs and any other relief the court might deem fit and just in the circumstances.

The nine in their statement of claim stated that on April 21, 2020, Lukwesa, under the instruction of Mosho, who was acting on behalf of his clients, Youjun Zhuang and Wang Qinghai, orchestrated their unlawful arrest at Chelstone Police Station in contumelious disregard of their human rights and the law.

They said on the same day, Kachinga, Matabishi and Nkowani caused to be published defamatory words that “the Chinese nationals are being detained for money laundering, fraud, and illegal stay in Zambia.”

The plaintiffs contended that in their natural and ordinary meaning the said words and imagery created meant and were understood to mean that they were criminals who entered Zambia illegally and had engaged in criminal activities, among them money laundering and fraud, for which they were deriving arrest and deportation, when in fact not.

They stated that the said words which had been preceded by illegal arrest and followed, after their publication with false imprisonment, have had the consequence of seriously injuring their reputations, causing them to sufferer considerable distress and anxiety, including a raid at the business premises and were being kept out of their residence by the actions of Mosho, his servants and agents.

The nine want the court to grant them an interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants from unlawfully detaining them.

But in their defense, the Attorney General, Kachinga, Matabishi and Nkowani said the nine were never detained at Chelstone police post for money laundering, fraud or illegal stay in the country.

They alleged that the plaintiffs were found manufacturing health products at East MFEZ Lusaka International Airport, which were not approved by relevant authorities.

The defendants claimed that the plaintiffs were in the process of distributing the said health products as some were already packed in three to four different private vehicles in readiness to be transported to suppliers, hence the arrest.

Kachinga, Matabishi and Nkowani said they were called by the officer-in-charge at Chelstone Police Station and his chief investigations officer to go to the police station, and they did.

They said upon reaching the police station, they (defendants) were reprimanded by the officer-in-charge and his CIO who took their phones and made them write individual reports.

“The defendants will aver that when reprimanded at Chelstone Police Station by the officer-in-charge, Chelstone Police Station and his chief investigations officer, they were not asked to give any explanation or to present any documents concerning the plaintiff and at the same time, the plaintiff was released without being questioned in order to help the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission,” said the police officers.

They added that there was no basis for unprofessional misconduct.