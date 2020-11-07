Canadian college appoints Zambian CEO

BOW Valley College of Canada has appointed Dr Misheck Mwaba, a Zambian based in that country, to the role of president and chief executive officer.

In a communiqué, Bow Valley College chair, board of governors Dave Collyer said during his time at the college, Dr Mwaba has consistently demonstrated the importance of delivering quality education for our students while forging strong relationships throughout the business and post-secondary communities.

Collyer said Dr Mwaba has been a proud Calgarian since 2017, bringing extensive knowledge to Bow Valley College and to the Calgary community.

Further, Collyer said the Zambian scholar has a breadth of experience across the Canadian post-secondary sector and internationally.

“Bow Valley College is pleased to announce that Dr Misheck Mwaba has been appointed to the role of president and CEO, effective November 2, 2020. Dr Mwaba has held the role of vice-president, academic at the College since 2017. He is a strong advocate for academic excellence in teaching and learning, as well as in research and innovation. He brings an experienced and thoughtful lens to the key issues facing post-secondary institutions today – accessibility, quality and fiscal sustainability,” Collyer said.

He said Dr Mwaba was a collaborative and strategic leader and a champion for the College’s open doors – open minds strategy, shaping the future of college education.

“Through his visionary and collaborative leadership, Bow Valley College will continue to deliver on our robust strategy and strong operational performance. Our focus on competency-based education and work-integrated-learning will strengthen and diversify Alberta’s workforce,” he said.

Before joining Bow Valley College, Dr Mwaba was the Dean of Media, Trades and Technology at Niagara College in Ontario.

Collyer said his professional experiences include designing experimental facilities and managing research and development projects at Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and teaching at several post-secondary institutions, including the University of Zambia, Eindhoven University of Technology, Carleton University, University of Ottawa, and Algonquin College.

“He is passionate about facilitating cohesive environments that enable collaboration and success in the workplace and is guided by a conviction to promote student persistence and achievement,” said Collyer. “Dr Mwaba also currently sits on the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), which funds visionaries, explorers, and innovators searching for the scientific and technical breakthroughs that will benefit Canada.”