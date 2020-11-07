Kabanda urges post-Bill 10 reconciliation

SIMON Kabanda says the failure of Bill 10 was not the first time an unpopular bill has been defeated on the floor of the House.

The African Responsible Citizens Platform director recalled that on March 29, 2011, an unpopular Constitution (Amendment) Bill of 2010 was defeated in a similar manner and at the same second reading stage.

He said it was regrettable that the damage that has been caused by the failed bill, throughout its existence from its conception on November 9, 2016 will take time to repair.

“In the first place it was an ill-conceived project which should never have been started. It was ill-conceived in the sense that it can be likened to a project of beginning to make renovations to a house whose construction has not been completed,” Kabanda said. “The Constitution (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, referred to as the 2016 Amended Constitution, is an incomplete document. It is a product of an inconclusive constitution-making process.”

He said tragically Bill 10 was not adding to the process of completing the constitution-making process.

Kabanda said for as long as the process is not concluded, the country would continue to have problems in the interpretation and application of certain provisions of the Constitution.

“Some provisions in the 2016 Amended Constitution which are erroneously referred to as lacunae, and some ambiguities and inconsistencies will always be problematic as long as the 2016 Amended Constitution remains an incomplete document,” he said.

Kabanda said now that Bill 10 is history, there was need to focus on repairing the damage it has caused in the nation.

He said it was time to focus on making maximum use of the progressive provisions in the current Constitution.

“For example, the 2016 Amended Constitution provides for appointments of more women and youth and persons with disabilities in Article 259 which states as follows; ‘259. (1) Where a person is empowered to make a nomination or an appointment to a public office, that person shall ensure (b) that fifty per cent of each gender is nominated or appointed from the total available positions, unless it is not practicable to do so; and (c) equitable representation of the youth and persons with disabilities, where these qualify for nomination or appointment’,” Kabanda noted.

He suggested that the way forward in dealing with the tension that Bill 10 created in the nation from the time it was ‘born’ on June 21, 2019 is among other things to cease with immediate effect all the fights, verbal and non-verbal, over the bill.

Kabanda called upon the Church, as the moral fibre of the nation, to initiate a process of reconciling people and institutions that have been divided as a result of Bill 10.

Further, he said the country should plan to complete the constitution-making process by holding a referendum to amend the Bill of Rights on August 11, 2022.

He suggested that preparations for the 2022 Referendum should begin in September 2021, just after the presidential and general elections.

“Alongside the preparations for the Referendum to amend the Bill of Rights should be the removal of inconsistencies and ambiguities from the 2016 Amended Constitution, but without changing the substantive progressive provisions which Bill 10 attempted to do,” said Kabanda.