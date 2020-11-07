Key populations have suffered proportional stigmatisation – NAC

KEY populations have suffered proportional stigmatisation, says National HIV/AIDS Council [NAC] communications manager Justine Mwiinga.

Speaking when he virtually opened a media training meeting in Kabwe on Thursday, Mwiinga pointed out that sexual and gender minority groups have been subjected to the worst forms of human rights violation.

He explained that ignorance, lack of information, poor enforcement of the law and distorted reporting by journalists were posing a challenge to key populations’ enjoyment of fundamental rights.

Mwiinga said the major objective of the media training was to eliminate stigmatisation, misunderstandings and perceptions about key populations.

“Zambia has adopted a public health approach as a guide in the provision of universal health services to all in need under the theme of ‘Not Leaving Anyone Behind’. The National Aids Council of Zambia is driven by public interest, which is aimed at ensuring that health services are provided to all citizens without leaving anyone behind. And as National Aids Council of Zambia, we have realised there have been some stigmatisation, misunderstandings and perceptions about key populations. And in its response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the National Aids Council has formulated a five-year National HIV/AIDS Strategic Framework that is aimed at addressing some of these challenges,” Mwiinga explained. “People living with HIV have continued to suffer from stigma and discrimination. Sexual and gender minority groups have been subjected to the worst forms of human rights violations – their right to health is violated. Ignorance, lack of information, poor enforcement of the law and distorted reporting by journalists were posing a challenge to key populations’ enjoyment of fundamental rights.”

Mwiinga further implored journalists to report objectively about key populations.

In public health discourse, key populations include adolescent girls and young women, sex workers, clients of sex workers, transgender persons; people living with disabilities, people living with HIV, prisoners, migrants, men who have sex with men and people who inject drugs.

And human rights lawyer Landilani Banda said there was no law that criminalises homosexuality in Zambia.

He said what was criminalised was having carnal knowledge against the order of nature.

In his virtual presentation to the workshop participants from South Africa, Banda observed that there had been misunderstandings between homosexuality and having sex against the order of nature.

He stressed that sexual orientation was a natural occurrence phenomenon.

Banda explained that key populations have continued to be exposed to HIV infection because of the stigmatisation and discrimination, which he said was continuously putting society at risk of contracting the HIV virus.

“Key populations continue being exposed to HIV infection because of stigma and discrimination, which has resulted in society being put at risk of contracting HIV. This is posing a challenge to the HIV response,” Banda said. “The best way to fight HIV is the human rights model or the human rights approach.”

Banda stressed that human rights were the lifeblood of every human being.

He underscored the principle of universality in human rights.

“Every human being has the full enjoyment of human rights regardless of the race, creed, religion or status in society,” said Banda. “But in certain instances these rights can be limited like was the case with freedom of movement [which] was restricted during the outbreak of coronavirus in the interest of public health. Equally, some rights can be restricted in the interest of public security.”

Banda further stressed that government, being the duty bearer of human rights, should ensure that human rights are respected, protected and upheld.