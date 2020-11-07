Lungu has done nothing in Eastern Province – Chioza

FORMER Kapoche MMD member of parliament Alfred Chioza says President Edgar Lungu has done nothing in Eastern Province the period he has been a president.

In a press statement, Chioza said it was wrong for government ministers like Dora Siliya to incite people of Eastern Province to vote for President Lungu next year.

He said people of Eastern Province know that despite the President being their son, he has neglected them and that they would reciprocate in the voting booth next year.

“ECL, with due respect, has concentrated so much in Northern region than in Eastern Province. We don’t have a university in Eastern Province but how many universities are in Luapula and Muchinga?” he asked. “Most people running parastatal organisations, judiciary, name them, are Bembas and few are easterners. ECL has done nothing in Eastern Province apart from building hospitals with no medicines – not even Panadol.”

He asked whether that record could amount to success.

“Failing to put up a university when education is the key to development of the people!” he lamented.

Chioza recalled that the MMD administration, under president Levy Mwanawasa, improved the agricultural sector but that it had been buried by the PF administration.

“MMD propped up agriculture under late Mwanawasa but when PF came, it came to bury agriculture completely. They promised people 16 bags of fertiliser but what we see now is people sharing one bag,” Chioza said. “Is that what they promised? We have a misconception thinking that maize that comes to Zambia from Mozambique comes from Eastern Province. No! It’s coming from Mozambique and not Eastern Province.”

Chioza, who once served as Zambia’s Ambassador to the US, further condemned tribal statements issued by information minister Siliya.

“I appeal to people of Eastern Province to ignore tribal statements and politicians should not take people from Eastern Province for a ride,” he said.

“She was not speaking on behalf of the people of Eastern Province; she was speaking on behalf of PF or on behalf of ECL because easterners can’t entertain that.”

Chioza alleged that President Lungu is under capture by Bemba politicians.

“Mr Lungu or President Lungu has been captured by his cousins; he works for them and they are so happy that he is the head as he does a lot for them – things that please them so,” Chioza said.

He further said no Tonga served as Republican President, for anyone to allege that they are politically tribal.

Chioza charged that tribal remarks in Zambia are mostly uttered by resentful northerners and easterners, against Tongas.

“Has a Tonga served as a president that it can be confirmed that he was tribal? Have you heard them orchestrating tribalism? No! Tribalism comes from disgruntled easterners and disgruntled northerners as they think they can win by using tribal statements,” he said. “But I can assure you [that] they better watch their backs; they will not pull on this one, unless they use other dirty tricks. For example, in 2016, Lundazi had 28,000 voters but ECL got 28,000, HH got 4,000, FDD got 1,700 out of 28,000 voters! Does it make sense? It can tell you that this was serious rigging…”

Chioza tipped Easterners and Zambians at large to usher in a caring political party in government.

He said it was impossible for the PF to improve the status of Zambians, if even the party was to be re-elected next year.

“Let’s put in a government that will care, a government that will not be involved in corruption. What guarantee is there that when PF retains power they will change things for the better?” Chioza asked.

He stressed that the people of Eastern Province should vote the way Malawians voted in a repeat poll, earlier this year.

“Let’s emulate what happened in Malawi. Voting is a secret; trust me, there is no camera that will see what you will be doing. Get salt, T-shirts, food, vitenge (wrappers) and whatever they give you,” said Chioza. “PF has failed people of Eastern Province and leadership that can revamp agriculture is the leadership of HH. He is a successful farmer…”