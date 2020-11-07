Milima correctional officers lament non-availability of water

By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama

OFFICERS at Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama say the female section at the facility needs urgent connection to piped water for inmates to access clean and good sanitary conditions.

The officers, who spoke anonymously, told The Mast in Kasama that water shortages were the order of the day at the female section of the correctional facility.

They said such forced inmates to draw water from the correctional facility’s male section, using buckets.

The officers regretted non-availability of running water in toilets and bathrooms, for both inmates and circumstantial children.

They explained that if the correctional facility’s female section was connected with piped water, inmates would be able to even water vegetables.

They noted that despite being in incarceration, inmates deserve compassionate treatment, and that offering them access to a basic commodity like water was unquestionable.

“When the inmates are drawing water, they carry the buckets on their heads, which is labour intensive because the male section where they get the water from is more than half-a-kilometre. The female inmates who get involved in the task are extremely tired on a daily basis,” the officials commiserated.

They have since appealed to authorities and other stakeholders in Northern Province to ensure that the female section of Milima Correctional Facility was connected with water.

The correctional officers believe once a borehole is drilled and a hand pump, for instance, is installed at the facility, water blues would be rectified and inmates relieved.

They appealed to private sector organisations to closely collaborate with the administration at Milima to ease the numerous operational challenges at the facility.

The officials noted that Milima Correctional Facility does not only cater for inmates from Kasama, but other female convicts from different parts, especially of Northern Province.