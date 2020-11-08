Chipata magistrate jails man 5yrs for stealing K120,000

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man of Mwami border in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing K120,000 from people under the pretext that he was taking the money to former president Rupiah Banda.

Joseph Mbulo stood charged with three counts of theft.

In the first count, Mbulo between April 1 and December 31, 2015 stole K60,000 cash from Joshua Zulu and in the second count he stole K55,000 from Wesley James Phiri.

In the third count, Mbulo stole K5,000 from Colonalio Mbewe.

In all the counts, Mbulo pretended that he was going to give the money president Banda and that he was going to buy them buses when in fact not.

The state called four witnesses to prove its case while Mbulo did not call any witness when put on his defence.

Chipata resident magistrate Destiny Kalusopa said it was not in dispute that Mbulo knew all the complainants.

Magistrate Kalusopa said Mbulo failed to challenge the evidence of the complainants, although he indicated that he did not sign anywhere.

He said Mbulo failed to explain why he relocated from Chipata town to Mwami border.

Magistrate Kalusopa said Mbulo’s defence was merely a bare denial of what transpired.

In mitigation, Mbulo asked the court to be lenient by meting out an appropriate sentence.

But magistrate Kalusopa said the convict did not show any remorse.

He said the circumstances of the offence were aggravating.

“You were stealing the money under the pretext that you were taking it to former president Banda. Your act is demeaning to the office of the former president and for this you need to be punished to deter would be offenders. The office of the fourth Republican president should be respected and not to be used as a conduit for stealing money,” magistrate Kalusopa said.

He jailed Mbulo five years in the first count, four years in the second count and one year in the third count and that the sentences would run concurrently with effect from the date of his arrest.

This means that Mbulo would only serve 5 years.