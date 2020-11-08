Chipenzi urges action on those guilty of abuse of COVID-19 funds

CONSTITUTE a commission of inquiry in the utilisation of COVID-19 and not privatization, which took place three decades ago, says McDonald Chipenzi.

And Chipenzi, who is the executive director of Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS), has asked why stealing has become so normal in Zambia as if there are no leaders.

In a statement, Chipenzi said: “We must be ashamed of ourselves as a people and country to have such an open door stealing policy of public resources in our public institutions without sanctions.”

“Instead of an inquiry in privatisation which took place three decades ago, those petitioners must petition the President to constitute a commission of inquiry into the utilisation of donor funds and materials meant for COVID-19 crusade. It is devastating indeed,” Chipenzi said.

He added that it was sad and devastating to read the revelations in the Auditor General’s Office report of how COVID-19 funds and materials meant for the fight against the outbreak were abused, misused, looted and plundered by government institutions.

“Billions of COVID-19 funds or/and worth of materials being done sangwapo by some government officials is the saddest story of our time…heads would have rolled at and in the ministries cited by the Auditor General but alas who can roll them? People died, frontline workers delayed or have not been paid yet some people were busy looting and plundering their donated monies! We need to up our transparency and accountability levels otherwise this country is headed to nowhere and poverty reduction strategies will remain pipedreams,” Chipenzi said.

He said those who sweat upon seing donated money must be brought to the cooling system of accountability.

“And an inquiry will help us know which role the leadership played in the looting and action be taken. If this leadership is not serious, the future must not forget this economic and health saboteur,” said Chipenzi.