Culture of handouts, empty promises damaging citizens’ mindset – SUVUCAL

SUPPORT for Vulnerable Communities and Active Leadership (SUVUCAL) director Eugene Machona has lamented that politicians have mainly focused their campaigns on handouts and empty promises as they solicit for votes.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the first mindset transformation seminar in Mazabuka district on Friday, Machona said the culture of handouts and empty promises was further damaging the mindset of citizens.

The SUVUCAL boss said politicians should desist from creating a dependence syndrome as it only aggravates the already high poverty levels in the country.

“The Zambian people need a change of mindset in order for them to understand their success. There will be no success, there will be no employment or business, in education, you name it, if your mind is not transformed,” Machona said.

He said no matter how one is supported financially, if their mindset is not transformed, they are going nowhere.

“No matter how much you are supported financially or otherwise to manage that empowerment, if your mindset is not transformed, it would be a waste of resources. So it’s always important to prepare the mindset, and that’s what we are doing here today. The seminar is expected to be extended to all parts of the country before the end of the year 2020,” he said.

Machona said it was always important to deal with the mindset of people in an effort to enhance their lives.

“If you don’t transform the recipient’s mind, you would be creating dependency; they will keep pressuring for more empowerment, for more and more material support, more benefits more and more benefits because you have made them get used to free things because you did not change their mindsets. That’s why as SUVUCAL NGO, we are championing the change of mindset, not only for people we consider uneducated, poor and suffering but poor state of mindset is everywhere even to the educated,” he said.

Machona, who trained 80 participants in Mazabuka and Monze districts, said even the political leadership need to have their mindset changed.

He said it was only when there was a transformed political mindset that the country would see the much-needed economic success.

“When you change people’s mindsets, there will be a lot of potential partners in national development and complimenting government’s efforts. The change of mindset should start with political leadership. Look at the way they conduct campaigns, look at the way they conduct elections; their campaign is premised on promises that always promotes dependency and get that leadership position, be it at parliamentary level or civic leadership through promising handouts, through promoting dependency,” Machona said.

He said politicians were not taken seriously by citizens because their campaign was premised on handouts.

He said changing people’s minds once elections are over is difficult.

Machona noted that there was no sense in telling people to buy their own facemasks when chitenge materials were given freely by the same politicians when it suits them.

He said once leaders have a change of mindset, it would be easier to change that of their followers.

“How would you expect an ordinary citizen to take you seriously when during elections you are able to give free chitenge materials in bundles and bundles to just one person but when it comes to the issue of face masks, you say go and buy…how many face masks can you make in one chitenge material?” Machona wondered.

“So it becomes very difficult for your followers to see what you stand on. Today you tell them ‘I will provide you this and that when you vote for me’ and tomorrow you say ‘you need to buy this for yourself’, they will not take you seriously. You promise employment and then later you say ‘we cannot employ all of you so you need to venture into agriculture, you need to venture in aquaculture’. Really, how do you expect people to take you seriously?”

He urged politicians to base their campaign messages on transformation as opposed to giving handouts to the electorate when soliciting for votes.

And Machona told participants to fully utilise the knowledge they had acquired and transform their living standards once and for all.

He said his organisation would continue to help develop Zambia by providing technical, material and financial support to the communities across the country.