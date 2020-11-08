Kaputa PF youths thrown in towel in party leadership

PF youths in Kaputa have thrown in the towel in the party on account of frustration.

According to a source in Kaputa, the youths say they are being victimised and expelled from the party for merely speaking out on the hardships they are facing.

The youths have decided to disband the office they had established in the area and rebranded the shop that was used as a ‘command post’.

And in a one and half minute video, the youths are seen erasing the PF logo and branding using paint from the station office.

“This the Kaputa youth office which we established but because of what our leaders are doing, we have rubbed off the PF insignia on the shop. There are no youths here. If there were youths here in Kaputa, we would not be suffering like this,” said one of the youths in Bemba.

He said any youth who talks about the suffering of his colleagues was expelled from the PF by party leaders.

One of the youths recalled that not long ago, seven youths who suggested that the leaders in the area needed to be changed were chucked out of the party.

“With the foregoing, we have now concluded that there are no youths here in Kaputa, so we are rubbing off the PF writing on the office. Those same leaders intimidating us will come and vote…we had written that this was the Kaputa Youth office but we have rubbed the writings off, let the space be unmarked. This is the truth,” said another who was on the rooftop erasing the inscription.