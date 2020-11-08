LET FOOTBALL WIN – SIWALE

BANNED Chingola based football administrator Blackwell Siwale has called on FIFA to quickly form a normalisation committee at FAZ.

Siwale’s remarks come in the wake of the successful meeting between FIFA/FAZ and aggrieved parties, which took place on Thursday.

The meeting saw one aggrieved party member, Damiono Mutale, speak through his lawyer Gilbert Phiri, while FAZ spoke through its president Andrew Kamanga.

Government was represented as an observer by sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga and a National Sports Council of Zambia chairperson Patrick Mutimushi.

The other aggrieved party member, Patson Lusaka, did not attend.

Siwale said whatever the case, football must win.

“We expect FIFA to behave and act in a transparent manner. They have already set precedence in Kenya and Ivory Coast. We expect FIFA to actually see that FAZ has never followed its constitution,” he said. “And in that line, we expect FIFA to actually form a normalisation committee because there is no way we can have Andrew Kamanga conducting elections which he is also going to participate in. He is giving us an unfair advantage; he can’t be the judge, jury and the executioner. He should step aside and let other people conduct elections.”

Siwale insisted that every applicant should be allowed to contest the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency.

“Allow everyone to stand and that is the only way football is going to normalise in Zambia. Our next move is to ensure that the normalisation committee is instituted and we will make sure that football is going to be run by people who are elected by the councilors and for the councilors,” Siwale said.

“You will appreciate further that Mr Kamanga is sitting in the office illegally; he is sitting in the office because of a letter from FIFA. FIFA does not form an executive committee in member associations, it’s the councillors that elect, so everything that has been done in our view it is very illegitimate.”

Siwale, however, said although the guidance from FIFA might not satisfy both parties, football should win.

“The FIFA meeting might not satisfy all the parties, but having a large number of people who are happy is what we are looking forward to because at the end, Zambian football should win, not individuals,” said Siwale.

Government, FAZ and the aggrieved parties signed a consent judgment that whatever FIFA would say over the electoral dispute would be the final decision.