MUMBA CAUTIONS PF ON 3RD TERM…base your decision on law, not incumbency

MMD president Nevers Mumba has urged the PF government to learn from the former ruling party’s past experience regarding the issue of the third term

During the launch of MMD mobilisation in Lusaka, Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, noted that Zambia stands divided and paralyzed on the issue of the third term.

“We are at war with ourselves. We must fix this breach in our governance system. We must not divide ourselves along tribal or political party lines; we are one people. No one, outside ourselves, shall bring decency back to Zambia except ourselves,” Mumba said.

He said his party was of the view that the ongoing debate on the eligibility of President Lungu to stand for re-election a third time was an issue for the PF to resolve.

Mumba said the PF must legally convince themselves that the law is on their side on his matter.

He added that the assumption that PF’s incumbency shall reward them in this matter was being negligent.

“Let them call on their best lawyers whom they have in their configuration to guide them on this subject. It is in their interest to debate this matter amongst themselves. They must base their position on the law, not on incumbency. They must base their vision on the law, not on incumbency. The MMD can serve as a litmus test on this matter and as an elder brother in helping the Patriotic Front see how to resolve this matter because we have been here before,” he said.

He recalled that former president Frederick Chiluba’s bid for a third term in 2001 received overwhelming support at the MMD convention to the extent that they changed the party constitution to accommodate him and went ahead to even adopted him as candidate for 2001 election but the law of the land stopped them.

“And I want to say to our colleagues that they learn from us, in this regard we are big brothers, we are big brothers not only in democracy but we are also big brothers in experience. We have experienced these things that you are going through. Do not be afraid to debate this matter amongst yourselves because if you don’t debate it now, you all lose in the end but if you are confident that the law is on your side we as MMD cannot stand in your way, do what you believe is right but we were stopped by the resilience and the seriousness of the Zambian people,” Mumba counseled the PF. “While we were jumping in Kabwe, we thought we had overcome, when we came to Lusaka, we came face to face with the Zambian people and you notice what happened with Bill 10, that it had a lot of air but the Zambian people have a way of removing air from certain intentions.”

And Mumba said the Electoral Commission of Zambia was too compromised to deliver a free and fair election in 2021.

He said as the country heads towards the elections next year, it was important that stakeholders truly and fully interrogate the integrity of the country’s own electoral system.

Mumba recollected that the MMD has led the way in challenging the integrity of the country’s own electoral system.

“We have insisted that the only way to build confidence in our electoral system is to ensure that consensus is reached at every stage. The latest developments in the United States in which President Trump has challenged the integrity of that country’s electoral process calls for deep reflection by all nations which subscribe to the western type of democracy,” Mumba said.

He said it was clear that the democratic election experiment was approaching the sunset of its relevance.

Mumba noted that the western system of democratic elections had started to fail in many parts of the world, especially Africa.

He said it was time Africa began to craft for itself a new, more credible system of choosing leaders, which in the end reduces conflict and places in office leaders of morality and integrity.

“The path to the August 2021 election starts here and today. Our demand is that all stakeholders must be satisfied that the process serves the interest of all Zambians. The 2021 election remains rigged unless all pre-election issues are resolved. This includes corrupt free management of the voter registration, corrupt free issuance of national registration cards, the unfair application of the public order Act, the selective access to public media like ZNBC, Daily Mail and Times of Zambia. More importantly, we demand the full independence of the Electoral Commission. ECZ in its current state is too politically compromised to deliver a free and fair election,” he said.

Mumba noted that under the current ECZ, violence and vote buying were not punishable.

He therefore insisted on an electoral process that was free from interference from the party in government.

“MMD insists on a depoliticised police service. Continental research on the destabilisation of most African countries reveals that corrupt electoral bodies are responsible for most of the carnage taking place in Africa,” he said.

Mumba further said, to build confidence in the electoral commission, his party was demanding that the current ECZ be re-instituted and re-organised to acquire the necessary confidence from all stakeholders.

“We wish to remind the ECZ that you are not our masters but our servants supported by taxpayers’ money. We demand for consensus on all matters relating to elections. The first act towards creating an acceptable election path is to immediately call for an elections Indaba which shall consist of all political parties, the ECZ, the police, the media, the church and civil society,” he said.

He said the proposed Indaba was meant to help in building confidence in the electoral process.

Mumba insisted that such a process would help in keeping peace and unity after the elections.

“Contrary to some overzealous responses from some sections of the media, our call for a respectable and dependable electoral process must be the cry of every Zambian. How do we improve the quality of our democratic institutions if we are unable to question the dangerous cracks we see?” Mumba asked.

He also said the fall of Bill 10 must call for reflection on both sides of the political divide.

Mumba suggested that the government must understand that democracy means governance by consensus.

“This bill lacked consensus from the beginning but the PF government chose to use the arrogance of power to try and force the bill through. The result was the rejection of the entire bill. We call for consensus in the management of our country. That’s what democracy is all about. One single vote can shift the direction of an entire nation. There is no small or big player in democracy. Every voice matters. The outcome of Bill 10 would have been different if consensus had been pursued,” he said.

Mumba said it was in this same vein that the MMD condemns any plan to table the political party bill.

He warned that the PF government must not lead the country into temptation by bringing bills that have the ability to divide the nation further after the failed Bill 10.

“We are too close to the election to start agitating the nation with more divisive bills. The MMD however calls upon all Zambians to ensure that they are registered to vote. Our fortunes will not change if we choose not to register to vote,” Mumba said.

Meanwhile, in addressing the Church, Mumba noted that in 2021, the lot had fallen on the church to take the lead in deciding the outcome of the August election.

He said whatever the Church shall decide would have a major bearing on the results of next year’s election.

Mumba said for the Church to deliver on this mandate, she must assume a position of incorruptibility.

“In 1991, the trade union movement was at the forefront of ushering in the multiparty democracy we enjoy today. The first step for the church to be relevant is to say no to monetary gifts from politicians. A compromised preacher is of no effect in shaping a nation. A good name is better than silver and gold. It is more honorable to accept to suffer than to be corrupted and lose your voice and Godly authority,” Mumba said.

He urged the Church to get rid of fear as he regretted that many great ministers of the Gospel were in paralysis.

“Many great ministers of the Gospel are afraid to lose what they have, far to be imprisoned for saying the truth. In 2012, God gave the former ruling party to us Christians, following my landslide victory at the MMD convention. The first time a member of the clergy became a leader of a mainline political party. We were persecuted, fought against and imprisoned,” said Mumba.