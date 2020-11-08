Nkana courts Lwandamina

GEORGE Lwandamina is on the verge of joining champions Nkana as head coach following the team’s stuttering start to the new season, The Mast understands.

Lwandamina was surprisingly released by Zesco United just weeks to the start of the new season and was replaced by Mumamba Numba.

Nkana, on the other hand, has been with Manfred Chabinga, who took over from Beston Chambeshi in an acting capacity when the former was fired the previous season and won the 13th title with the team.

Nkana has had a rough start to the season, losing to Forest Rangers on opening day of the season, and could only manage a draw in the second game against Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday.

Following the Lumwana game, rumour swelled that the multi-title wining coach has joined the 13 times Zambian champions.

Facebook was awash with his picture, especially on social media platforms run by Nkana supporters.

But insiders from both the club and Lwandamina could neither confirm nor deny the development with both rather stating that talks were on-going.

“Not yet, but discussions are taking place. His lawyers are looking at the contract, hoping for the best for both sides,” a source close to Lwandamina said.

Lwandamina himself did not want to be drawn into the subject.

The source at Nkana just said: “he has not signed yet; you will be informed if there is any development.”

Nkana are representing the country in the CAF Champions League.

They are the most experienced side of the four teams in the continental champions which include debutants Forest Rangers with, NAPSA Stars and Green Eagles who are in the continent for the second time.

Meanwhile, Chabinga noted some improvement in his team’s nil-nil draw against Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday after losing on the opening day to leaders Forest Rangers.

Nkana had referee Mathews Hamalila to blame after he disallowed two goals from Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba and denied striker Idris Mbombo what appeared to be a genuine penalty claim.

New signing Jimmy Dzingai hit the cross bar while former Nkana goalie Ngeleka Katembua denied Kampamba a glorious opportunity from close range.

Nkana’s Wednesday performance was in stark contrast from the Forest game when they failed to register a shot on target.

In Kabwe, Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa complained about a bumpy Independence stadium in his team’s scoreless draw against Prison Leopards.

In Choma, Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda blamed poor officiating in his side’s 0-1 loss to hosts and joint leaders Green Eagles.

Elsewhere, Zesco were beaten by neighbours Forest Rangers 1-0 while 10-man Green Buffaloes drew nil-all with new entrants Indeni.

Lusaka Dynamos drew 1-1 with NAPSA Stars, Kabwe Warriors beat Nkwazi 1-2 in Lusaka, Red Arrows beat Kitwe United 1-0 while Young Green Eagles drew 1-1 with Buildcon in Kafue.