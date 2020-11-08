PF’s frightening hypocrisy, double standards

We are being governed by shameless hypocrites, wolves.
It’s frightening hypocrisy and double standards for a political party that did so much to entice opposition members of parliament to support Bill 10 against their party lines to turn around and try to punish its own members of parliament who didn’t turn up to support Bill 10.
Haven’t they heard of the golden rule which says, ‘Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you’?
Isn’t what’s good for the goose good for the gander?
Three Patriotic Front members of parliament –
Kabaso Kampampi (Mwansabombwe), Elario Musonda (Kamfinsa) and Frank Ng’ambi (Chifubu) – stayed away from supporting Bill 10.
Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila has asked them to exculpate themselves as to why they did not vote for Bill 10.
But these same people accused UPND of dictatorship for directing its members of parliament to oppose Bill 10.
Three UPND members of parliament refused to obey their party’s line and supported Bill 10. But nothing has happened to them – they have not been asked to exculpate themselves for not obeying the party line.
But the Patriotic Front is forgetting that these members of parliament are protected in their debates and choices in the House.
And these are the people we are expecting fairness from in every sphere of our lives! These are the people we are expecting to manage next year’s elections in a free and fair manner!
We are being governed by shameless hypocrites, wolves.
It’s frightening hypocrisy and double standards for a political party that did so much to entice opposition members of parliament to support Bill 10 against their party lines to turn around and try to punish its own members of parliament who didn’t turn up to support Bill 10.
Haven’t they heard of the golden rule which says, ‘Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you’?
Isn’t what’s good for the goose good for the gander?
Three Patriotic Front members of parliament –
Kabaso Kampampi (Mwansabombwe), Elario Musonda (Kamfinsa) and Frank Ng’ambi (Chifubu) – stayed away from supporting Bill 10.
Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila has asked them to exculpate themselves as to why they did not vote for Bill 10.
But these same people accused UPND of dictatorship for directing its members of parliament to oppose Bill 10.
Three UPND members of parliament refused to obey their party’s line and supported Bill 10. But nothing has happened to them – they have not been asked to exculpate themselves for not obeying the party line.
But the Patriotic Front is forgetting that these members of parliament are protected in their debates and choices in the House.
And these are the people we are expecting fairness from in every sphere of our lives! These are the people we are expecting to manage next year’s elections in a free and fair manner!