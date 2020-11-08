Shakumbila royal establishment unveil new chief

THE Shakumbila Royal Establishment of the Sala people of Mumbwa district have unveil Nettah Shimwambwa Shakumbila as new chief Shakumbila.

This follows the removal of Patrick Chikumbe Chibamba as a chief Shakumbila by the royal family.

Announcing the new chief in Lusaka, the royal establishment committee chairman Ackson Shibalanga, who is also the installer of chiefs, said the Sala people of Mumbwa had a chief who would rule and preside over the Shakumbila chiefdom with integrity.

He said sanity must be restored in administration of the Shakumbila chiefdom affairs.

Shibalanga said the royal family had already written to government for further ratification of the new chief.

On October 11, the Shakumbila Royal Family dethroned Chibamba citing rampant sale of land and displacement of villagers.

Shibalanga explained that Chibamba, who ascended to the throne in 2007 had been removed by the royal family to preserve the dignity of the traditional leadership.

He said most of the land had been sold and fenced off denying subjects who have lived all their lives in the chiefdom as well as domestic animals access to the land.

Shibalanga further accused Chibamba of pocketing everything that was meant to benefit the chiefdom.

Few days after the dethronement of Chibamba, Shibalanga was abducted in the night by unknown people in unclear circumstance, suspectedly to delay the installation of the new chief but he was later handed over to WestWood Police post.

“It is not the wish of the family to remove him from the throne but it is due to his carelessness because of mistrust that he has destroyed during his era, especially in the sale of traditional land to foreigners and other rich Zambians at the expense of the villagers. Proceeds from whatever land transactions have not been used by the chiefdom in any developmental areas. All the proceeds just ended up in his pockets. Shakumbila Trust Fund also which has been tabulated somewhere has some money which has not been accounted for,” said Shibalanga.

And the new chief Shakumbila urged the family to get united.

She said land must be protected for the future generation.

“I invite everyone who has any issue or complaint to open your hearts and come to me so that I can look at the problem and move together with everyone. I thank you for the appointment. I am not going to tolerate any sale of land in the chiefdom. To all headmen in my chiefdom of Shakumbila, don’t sell the land, which you don’t have. We should protect the future generation by protecting the land at hand. Time to unite as Shakumbila family is now. Any business being transacted in my chiefdom should be known by me,” said the new chief.

Chairman for Royal Family said the sale of land in Shakumbila’s chiefdom has been abolished.

He further invited the family members to support the new chief for the good of the chiefdom.