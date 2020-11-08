The perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri: holding politicians accountable for their promises

The former Premier of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev once remarked that, “Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build even bridges when there are no rivers.”And renown Satirist George Orwell [born Eric Arthur Blair] wrote that, “Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful…and to give an appearance of solidarity to pure wind.”

On the Perspective today, consideration is on social contracts. Apart from the Greek sophists such as Socrates and Plato, the major protagonists of the social contract theory are Thomas Hobbes, John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rossareau. They all agreed on the idea of man starting off from the ‘State of Nature’ before forming a civil society, however, they had differences in their explanation of the State of Nature.’ Whereas an elaboration in the Encyclopaedia Britannica states that, “[A] Social contract, in political philosophy, [is] an actual or hypothetical compact, or agreement, between the ruled and their rulers, defining the rights and duties of each.” The Oxford University defines it as “an agreement among citizens to behave in a way that benefits everybody.” The two definitions unequivocally brings to the fore the existence of two distinct forms; the specific contract between the governed and the governors, and the general agreement between the general populace in a nation. In this write up, concentration is on the former.

In order to appreciate the concept, it is important to first understand the devolvement of society and man’s subsistence. In his nascence, man was known to live in the State of Nature, where there was no formal or organised government system. People were a little more brutish, almost unrestrained and lived solitary lives. They depended on the law of nature and were guided by morality.

It was only later that man came together to form a civil society, under a social contract, where they agreed to give up their individual rights. Thus, a civil authority among the citizens was created, for the common good, videlicet, the protection of the people’s property and well-being. So each time the elections were organised, a contract between the electorate and candidates would be established and in most cases could not be enforced.

It is important to note that a social contract is more abstract than being a concrete intimacy between the rulers and the ruled. It is usually not expressly stated, but it is hypothetically considered to have been formed. When elected public officials are inaugurated, they swear to uphold and protect the Constitution. And the preamble of the Zambian Constitution declares that, “We the People of Zambia…commit to upholding the principles of democracy and governance; Resolve to ensure that our values relating to family, morality, patriotism and justice are maintained and all functions of the State are performed in our common interest…”

Further, the Constitution under Article 8 provides that, “The national values and principles are – (a) Morality and ethics… (e) Good governance and integrity….” Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. Therefore, by swearing to protect the Constitution, the elected officials ideally sign a social contract with the electorates.

A social contract is about moral and political obligations among the citizens in a society. In a democratic dispensation, political players express their willingness to enter a contract when they begin campaigning for public office. As they canvass for votes, they publicly and assiduously make public statements and declarations of their suitability to run the public affairs. Borrowing from Lord Hailsham’s words, a politician must be trustworthy.

The electorates make choices based on the pledges made by the candidates; those who had performed well are maintained, the opposite is the case and new entrants are also given a chance. Just as the old adage which states that, “Over familiarity broods contempt.” An advice from Ken Dodd is that, “Politicians and diapers should be changed regularly and for the same reasons.”

The holding of regular, free and fair elections is considered to be the hallmark of a thriving democracy. It is therefore imperative that campaigns are conducted legally and fairly; lies or fake promises must not be tolerated because they deny the electorate a chance to make a right decision.

Halaire Barnett once wrote that, “In a democratic state, the electoral process determines who will hold political office. It is the electorate which confers the power to govern and calls government to account. If the electorate is to enjoy true equality in constitutional participation, it is of fundamental constitutional importance that the electoral system ensures four principles; that there’s…full franchise…value for each vote cast… that the conduct of campaigns is regulated to ensure legality and fairness….”

During campaign trails across the breadth and width of the country, individual candidates or groups make pledges to the electorates through their manifestos. It goes without saying that most of these promises are mere politics that means nothing to the politicians themselves, they are nothing but fake promises and blue lies.

What then is the impact of these fake promises? There are moral, social and economic ramifications in putting liars in public office. Firstly, the moral fibre of society is corrupted and immorality becomes the norm. Secondly, conflicts are created and obviously result in crimes. And thirdly, there is a waste of scarce resources because the leaders were not chosen on merit.

The sum total of the matter is that lies offend the Constitution and hoodwink the electorates into choosing odiously incompetent individuals to run the affairs of the nation, consequently they misappropriate resources and cause a recession in gross national products and ultimately the gross domestic product per capita. And this will consequently lead to a poor human development index.

Fake pledges and political lies not only give undue advantage to the candidates, but also impedes development because the people who are elected lack the indispensable requisite of morality, political acumen and competence to preside over public affairs. Further, political lies lead to contempt of the electoral process, thereby causing apathy and ultimately undermines the democratic credence of the nation.

Leadership must therefore not be left to chance, because a country can only experience meaningful and sustainable development once credible and competent leaders are elected. A thorough vetting process will help in averting the possibility of electing candidates who are morally bankrupt and have no interest in the common good of the people.

Political power resides in the people and in order for the electorate to effectively hold the elected officials accountable, a framework must be introduced within the electoral system to allow for a recall petition [election or referendum], which allows for the actual contract to be signed and can be enforced when need arises.

Lord Hailsham posited that, “A politician must be trustworthy, and if he is found telling a lie or if he is discovered even in a small financial dishonesty, he can only bow himself out of public life…”

And to unravel the recall concept, the Encyclopaedia Britannica elaborates that, “The actual instrument of recalls is usually a letter of resignation signed by the elected representative before assuming office. During the term of office, the letter can be evoked by the quorum of constituents if the representative’s performance fails to meet their expectation.”

A recall petition is a democratic mechanism that allows the electorate to legally remove from office an elected official before the end of the term for specified reasons. In the absence of the recall mechanism, Zambian electorates can still petition the Constitutional Court pursuant to Article 128(3). This will bring sanity in politics and ensure there is both morality and integrity as per Zambian Constitution. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com