UniLus places great value on quality education – Chifwanakeni

UNIVERSITY of Lusaka vice-chancellor Professor Pinalo Chifwanakeni says a good number of students at the university could not continue with their studies due to financial limitations brought about by social and economic effects of COVID-19.

He was speaking at the 8th virtual graduation ceremony of the University of Lusaka (UniLus), held at the Leopards Hill campus on Friday.

The event was beamed live on ZNBC TV.

UniLus is an esteemed private higher learning institution whose main campus, Pioneer, is located in Longacres.

The university also has a campus in Silverest (east of Lusaka).

UniLus started with 71 students in 2007, with one academic programme, and now has more than 5,000 students and with more than five schools.

University chancellor Dr Caleb Fundanga constituted the assembly as the institution’s 8th graduation ceremony.

According to Prof Chifwanakeni, the graduation ceremony was themed: “Conquering beyond the new normal through technology innovation and excellence.”

Zambia’s Ambassador to Belgium Professor Esther Munalula Nkandu was the guest of honour.

University deputy vice-chancellor Dr Chipasha Mulenga was also present at the enthralling event, among other UniLus senior management staff.

There were 1,579 graduating candidates; six at doctorate level, 620 at Masters’ level in various fields and 953 graduated as undergraduates, from the various schools of the university.

In his keynote speech, Prof Chifwanakeni said UniLus placed great value in providing quality education and that it had been investing in modern infrastructure and technology.

He said such was the case for the university to adapt to the new norms of learning, which call for blended learning.

Prof Chifwanakeni noted that due to COVID-19, UniLus had to adjust the way it does things and that such had not been easy.

“However, we have managed to address most of the challenges by being innovative, proactive and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with technology,” Prof Chifwanakeni said.

“COVID-19 brought about major disruptions that affected social and economic way of life. For the university, the impact was felt when closures were announced.”

Prof Chifwanakeni added that the closures of schools, due to COVID-19, meant that UniLus had to look at other ways of offering services to its clients, “while adhering to all the safety guidelines put in place by governments locally and within the region, where our students are domiciled.”

“A good number of our students could not continue their studies due to financial limitations. In response to this, the university had to scale-down operational costs while trying to cope with challenges of providing learning through other modes,” he said. “Disruptions in the supply chain also made it difficult to procure new technological equipment needed to cope with the new normal. Despite these challenges, we all remained resolute and focused to adapt to the new environment that came with the pandemic.”

Prof Chifwanakeni further said while in the midst of COVID-19 challenges, “the university is graduating 1,579 candidates, of which six are at doctorate level.”

“620 are graduating at Masters’ level in various fields. At undergraduate level, we have 953 from the various schools which include School of Law, School of Business, Economics and Management, School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the School of Education, Social Sciences and Technology,” he said.

Prof Chifwanakeni congratulated the graduating students for their hard work and intensive study at UniLus.

“All of you should be very proud of your wonderful achievement,” Prof Chifwanakeni said.

He further highlighted some of the investments established by UniLus.

According to Prof Chifwanakeni, such investments include the Silverest campus which houses the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the forthcoming hospital that would serve UniLus and the surrounding communities.

“May I take this opportunity to announce that the School of Medicine and Health Sciences will be commencing the nursing programme in January 2021,” said Prof Chifwanakeni. “The university has invested in the expansion of the information and technology infrastructure to facilitate effective online learning…”

And Dr Fundanga said: “…the University of Lusaka has been able to maintain and build on its position of teaching excellence, in spite of the pressure brought upon the institution by the COVID-19.”

He advised those who graduated to aptly utilise their rare acquisition of knowledge.

On her part, Prof Munalula said: “we have gathered here to confer degrees upon determined graduands who have, by all standards, distinguished themselves in various fields.”

She also said now is time when more decisive leaders are needed than could be emphasised.