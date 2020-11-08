Vubwi getting nothing out of national cake – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba is sad that people in Vubwi district are not benefiting from the national cake, yet those in Lusaka are being given preferential treatment by the government.

Vubwi, a hilly eastern part of Chadiza district in Eastern Province, was given a district status by president Michael Sata in 2012.

A dusty and furrowed path of about 57 kilometres links the provincial capital, Chipata, and Vubwi.

Last Sunday, Kalaba visited the out-of-the-way Vubwi district.

He was accompanied by Eastern Province DP chairman Danton Njobvu and other provincial party officials.

Kalaba went as far as Sindamisale area in Vubwi, where he held a private meeting with colonel Panji Kaunda, at the latter’s farm house.

Col Panji’s tranquil farm is on the fringes of Zambia and Malawi.

“The Chipata – Vubwi road is very bad! It’s actually non-existent. My heart is bleeding that 56 years after independence we can keep the people of Vubwi like this, the people of Sindamisale like this. Why should we keep a part of this country in this deplorable state?” a low-spirited Kalaba reacted. “It’s extremely sad that Vubwi is this neglected yet we hear politicians in Lusaka opening up those big humps they are claiming to be fly-overs. The people of Sindamisale, Vubwi, Zozwe, who are producing a lot of food for our country are getting nothing out of the national cake.”

He pleaded with the government to begin taking the people of Vubwi seriously.

“You can’t talk about agriculture in the absence of a good road network, including feeder roads. The movement of food from where farmers are growing such food to the market is dependent on a good road,” he explained.

Kalaba reiterated that Eastern Province had huge economic potential and that the region could actually feed the whole country.

“But the levels of neglect of Eastern Province are worrying to the core. And why they even call this province the bedroom of a particular political party is not just a joke but something that we should not even entertain at all. The people of Eastern Province are not being taken seriously and when we take over government…” he noted. “We have said that Eastern Province is an economic and agricultural zone. We want to be making cooking oil, mango juices and other juices in Eastern Province.”

Kalaba emphasised that the Chipata – Vubwi, Chipata – Chadiza, and even the Chipata – Lundazi roads were bad.

“For us as DP, we realise that it’s only a good road network that will fill in the equation for an area to have an economic boom,” Kalaba said.

He also indicated that the Chipata – Vubwi and Chipata – Chadiza roads remained abandoned because: “the owner of the vision – president Michael Sata – died.”

“He is the one who started the Link Zambia 8,000, Pave Zambia 2,000. [But] when president Sata died, even the aspirations he had also died,” explained Kalaba, adding that the high-class road from Luangwa Bridge to Chipata was smartened with money from the European Union (EU).

“It has got nothing to do with the Link Zambia 8,000. Therefore, those who are trying to cheat that they have done a very good road between Luangwa Bridge and Chipata should think again. Our own government should tell us what they have done for the people of Eastern Province to even dare to ask them to vote for them (PF) again. There is nothing that they have done!”