Economic recovery plans evidence of Zambia’s curse

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Today’s vantage point takes a closer look at Zambia’s economic resuscitation plans, amid the economic downturn that faces this country, partially due to the COVID-19-caused economic activity slow down, but largely due to poor economic decisions that the government has been making for a long time now.

I do apportion the blame between COVID-19 and the government because, like many citizens whose view of many national issues is not motivated by anything other than objectivity, l am equally of the view that even by the time COVID-19 was first reported to have landed on Zambian soil, our country had long been wallowing in economic quagmire already.

Put plainly, though a ferocious predator that wreaked economic havoc of biblical proportions in some countries, COVID-19 merely played a peripheral role of a scavenger such as a (mwankole) raven, in as far as contributing to the woes of the Zambian economy is concerned.

In the state that it found our economy, accusing COVID-19 of being responsible for the Zambian recession is akin to accusing pole bearers of being responsible for the death of the deceased. It’s outrageous!

But being a government that will always try to find someone to blame for their inadequacies and shortcomings, the PF found a perfect sitting duck and scapegoat to bear all their sins in COVID-19. They “successfully” attributed all of the problems facing this country to the pandemic.

Fair enough! But there awaited their economic recovery response in the aftermath of the pandemic to vindicate COVID-19 and expose the government of Zambia as the cause and real culprit responsible for the failed economy.

As the pandemic storm of COVID-19 began to subside, affected countries world over began to devise different strategies to jumpstart their economic wheels that the pandemic had caused to literally grind to a total halt. Notable among the differences were the sources of the economic rejuvenation funds and the rolling out of the recovery plan.

Whilst it was inevitable for all COVID-19 affected countries to put pressure in their economic wheels to enable them to turn again, two factors were critical to the success of the boost: the sources of the funds and the roll out strategies.

Whilst some countries were lucky to get at least one of the two factors correct, may I posit that, from where I stand, Zambia has clearly got it wrong on both fronts. Allow me to justify my submission before you convict me in the court of public opinion.

In a market downturn, recession, or depression, like is the case with Zambia, national economic activity slows down so much that in some extreme cases, it grinds to a total halt. To counter the impact of the downturn, governments usually intervene in the economy to help stimulate economic growth and provide funding and assistance where it is strongly needed. This funding is called the stimulus package.

There are many approaches to stimulating the economy by the government that are supported by different economists; the crowding-out effect and the multiplier effect being two options. Determining which stimulus option is the best depends on a variety of factors that relate to both the domestic economy as well as the global one.

Without necessarily getting into details of any of the approaches to the stimulation of an ailing economy, may I invite you to join me in analysing the way that the Zambian government took in the execution of its economic stimulus plan, will you?

On the acquisition side of the stimulus package, Zambia, unlike many other countries in her situation, could not access the IMF funded COVID-19 relief package. This was, according to the Brentwood institution, due to Zambia’s unsustainable debt position.

This left Zambia with no option but to look elsewhere for the stimulus package as it was inevitable to have one. Earlier in the year, the Bank of Zambia flexed its financial sinew and announced the release of the COVID-19 relief package to the tune of a whooping K10 billion.

By our Zambian economic standards, this was a colossal amount of money.

By the middle of this year, the Zambian government successfully issued an K8 billion COVID-19 bond to supplement the initial K10 billion one. With these two stimulus packages, the troubled Zambian economy had been given a new lease of life, albeit subject to the success of the execution process.

Therein lies the problem that, in my view, casts a very dark cloud of doubt over the success of both stimulus packages. How so?

I must commend the government for the good initiative to help keep businesses afloat in the face of the global economic slow down due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It surely was the most sensible thing to do.

However, I do see access to this fund still almost denied for most Zambian businesses houses and entrepreneurs. With the BoZ promising incentives to Financial Services Providers (FSPs) who would add only five (5) percentage points to 12.5 per cent that it allowed these institutions to access the funds, it meant that 17.5 per cent, which still is quite high, especially in a COVID-19 business atmosphere, was the minimum rate at which these funds would be accessible to the public.

As if the rate was not forbidding enough, collateral equally made it difficult for those who desperately needed to access the funds as the FSPs still required it as a prerequisite for qualification to the stimulus package.

With these challenges, among others, it is not known to date how much of this package has so far reached the sectors targeted for stimulation, as most of the money is still sitting in these banks. But since most of these banks are foreign owned, this status quo only stands to externalise the benefits by stimulating the economies of these institutions’ countries of origin because they will continue using the funds even when businesses are not able to access them.

How much of the solution to Zambia’s debt crisis lay in art? Can we simply dramatise or dance away the K30,000 per capita debt burden that every single citizen of this country is sitting on right now?

Since when did art become one of the mainstays of our economy? What is the percentage contribution of art as a sector to the GDP of this country? How strategic is this subsector in as far as easing the debt stress that Zambia is wallowing in at the moment is concerned?

Whilst it is a fact that our artists, just like many other entrepreneurs in this country needed this kind of a shot in the arm to be able to resuscitate their businesses after a long period of inactivity due to the COVID-19, which invariably resulted into massive revenue losses, l personally am of the view that their empowerment is just one of those projects that we as citizens should write off as a loss from inception to avoid heartbreaks in the near future.

From the K8 billion second COVID-19 stimulus package that was raised by government through the issuance of bonds, K500 million kwacha was dedicate to youth empowerment. Out of this amount, K30 million was put aside for artists of different disciplines, tentatively leaving K470 million to be shared among the targeted 1,500 youths.

Amid questions of the criteria used to arrive at the Copperbelt youths as the most needy deserving the first opportunity, is the shocking arithmetical revelation that if equitability was to prevail in the disbursement, the average empowerment for each youth would be watered down to a paltry K3,000. What can one do to stimulate the economy with a K3,000 folks?

The irony of this whole empowerment scandal can only be seen fully when one juxtaposes the amounts disbursed between individual youths and individual artists. Musicians and jokers have received up to close to a million for an individual. Since when did music and drama become our forex earner? Who said art, in any form, is the most strategic sector of our economy to redeem our economy?

They have even called the donation given to the musicians a revolving fund. With the hunger facing this country, who will be willing to spend their hard earned money on music and drama on an empty stomach for these artists to pay back? To make the bad situation even worse, the money they are playing with is borrowed money which the government needs to pay back with interest.

Since it has now become a tradition to promise to walk in the streets in Adam suit should something least expected happened, I am not scared of promising to do like wise should these recipients of these money gifts bring it back, because they will never! If you are gullible enough to stand in the queue to wait for your own turn to use the ‘revolving’ fund, be ready to wait till kingdom comes.

When all is said and done, the one thing that comes out very clearly is the ever-increasing likelihood that this country could be suffering from an economic curse designed to keep it within the doldrums of poverty. Who will exorcise this demon of poverty to set this country economically free again?

chisangamelvin@yahoo.com